Judge Dismisses Drake’s Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”: Rap Beef Meets Legal Reality

In a stunning ruling that brings a dramatic end to one of hip-hop’s wildest legal detours, a federal judge on Thursday (Oct. 9) dismissed Drake’s defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy-winning diss track “Not Like Us.”

Drake had accused his longtime label of defaming him by promoting Kendrick Lamar’s 2024 hit, which branded him a “certified pedophile” amid their fiery seven-track feud. The rapper claimed that millions took the lyric literally, causing irreparable damage to his reputation.

But Judge Jeannette Vargas saw it differently. In her 38-page opinion, she ruled that Kendrick Lamar’s lyrics were “hyperbolic” and not intended as factual claims, writing that the “war of words” between the two artists was part of a long-standing rap tradition — not a legal matter.







Judge Rules Rap Battles Are Protected Expression

Calling the feud “the most infamous rap battle in the genre’s history,” Judge Vargas rejected Drake’s attempt to turn musical insults into defamation.

“Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one,” she wrote, “the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that ‘Not Like Us’ imparts verifiable facts.”

The court ruled that rap lyrics, particularly in the context of competitive diss tracks, are protected artistic expression — even when they’re scathing. Jeannette Vargas added that Drake himself participated in the same rhetorical firestorm, pointing to his own song “Family Matters,” in which he accused Kendrick Lamar of domestic abuse and questioned his family life.

A Stunning Blow to Drake’s Case Against His Own Label

The lawsuit was as unusual as it was controversial. Drake didn’t sue Lamar directly, but instead went after Universal Music Group, claiming it “waged a campaign” to boost “Not Like Us” through “bots and malicious marketing tactics.”

UMG, home to both artists, called the claims “logically incoherent.” The company argued that promoting one artist’s song — even if it mocked another — was standard business, not defamation. Judge Jeannette Vargas agreed, writing that “if the recording was nonactionable opinion at the time it was produced, its republication would not expose UMG to liability.”

The End of the Road — Or Just Another Verse?

Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” became an unstoppable cultural moment, topping charts, winning five Grammys, and serving as the fiery centerpiece of his 2025 Super Bowl halftime show — where he famously taunted Drake on live television.

Drake’s team quickly announced plans to appeal, saying they “look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing the ruling.” But in the court of public opinion, the decision cements Lamar’s lyrical victory and reinforces the idea that rap beef belongs in the booth, not the courtroom.

As UMG stated in its post-ruling statement: “This suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression. We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work promoting Drake’s music.”

For now, the message from Judge Jeannette Vargas — and much of the hip-hop world — is clear: if you can’t stand the heat, don’t file a lawsuit about the bars.