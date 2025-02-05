Connect with us

Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" Stuns at 2025 Grammys – Return of "Bad Romance"

Lady Gaga Unveils Electrifying New Single “Abracadabra” at the 2025 Grammys Ahead of Mayhem Bad Romance Parris Goebel-choreographed Disease Bruno Mars

Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga’s “Abracadabra” Stuns at 2025 Grammys – Return of “Bad Romance”

Lady Gaga, the undisputed queen of reinvention, stunned audiences at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with the debut of her latest single, “Abracadabra.” The high-energy dance-pop anthem marks the third preview from her highly anticipated album, Mayhem, which will be released on March 7, 2025.

Performance & Music Video Premiere

Gaga first captivated the audience with an emotional “California Dreamin’” performance alongside Bruno Mars, paying tribute to Los Angeles. But her explosive unveiling of “Abracadabra” truly stole the show.

 

Premiering through a MasterCard commercial, the music video for “Abracadabra” is a visual spectacle dominated by a striking red, black, and white colour palette. Opening the video in a studded red hat, Gaga boldly declares: “The category is: dance or die.” What follows is a Parris Goebel-choreographed masterpiece featuring 40 dancers, dramatic expressions, and avant-garde fashion reminiscent of her iconic “Bad Romance” era.

“Abracadabra” Sets the Stage for Mayhem

The single follows the massive success of Mayhem’s first two tracks: “Die With a Smile” (featuring Bruno Mars) – A chart-topping hit that earned Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and “Disease” – A dark electro-pop banger, reaching No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Lady Gaga To Join Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 After Viral Jenna Ortega ‘Bloody Mary’ Dance

With “Abracadabra”, Gaga fully embraces her dance-pop roots, delivering a hypnotic blend of thumping beats, infectious melodies, and theatrical production that has become her signature.

At the start of the visual, Lady Gaga declared, sporting a bold oversized red studded hat. She then launched into a high-energy performance featuring tightly choreographed sequences by Parris Goebel, reminiscent of the influential dance formations that defined her Born This Way era. Lady Gaga’s signature theatrics and her flair for breathtaking high fashion, the Abracadabra music video masterfully blends multiple art forms—drawing comparisons to her iconic Bad Romance visual.

Lady Gaga’s Momentum

The Grammy night was just one highlight in an action-packed year for Gaga. On January 30, she closed FireAid with a brand-new song. She is set to headline Saturday Night Live’s 50th Anniversary Concert on February 14, alongside Miley Cyrus and Bad Bunny. In April, Gaga will headline Coachella for the second time, solidifying her dominance in both pop and festival culture. Beyond music, she has also made waves in film. Her performance as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux sparked buzz, though it earned her a Razzie nomination for Worst Actress—a title her fans fiercely reject.

With Mayhem on the horizon and Abracadabra already making waves, Gaga’s reign is far from over. Whether through breathtaking visuals, genre-defying music, or theatrical performances, she continues to push artistic boundaries.

Fans can expect Mayhem to deliver Gaga’s boldest sound yet, blending electro-pop, dance, and experimental influences into what is shaping up to be a Grammy-worthy album.

With her latest single, Lady Gaga has once again proven that she’s a force to be reckoned with—casting a spell over the music industry that shows no signs of breaking.

 

