Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Grammy Awards, But is it Just a Petty Victory Over Drake?

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Grammy Awards, But is it Just a Petty Victory Over Drake? Not Like us SZA Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophile

Grammy Awards

Kendrick Lamar Wins Big at Grammy Awards, But is it Just a Petty Victory Over Drake?

On the track Family Matters, Drake had lines “Ay, Kendrick just opened his mouth Someone go hand him a Grammy right now…’ – and it seems Grammy Awards were listening and agreed to join the Kendrick Lamar petty party. 
Kendrick Lamar’s recent triumph at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where he secured five awards—including Record of the Year and Song of the Year—for his diss track “Not Like Us,” has reignited discussions about the nature of his feud with Drake. While some view Kendrick Lamar’s victories as a testament to his lyrical prowess, others perceive his actions as petty, capitalizing on personal attacks to achieve acclaim.

The rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake dates back to 2013 but escalated dramatically in 2024. Lamar’s “Not Like Us” is particularly scathing, accusing Drake of predatory behaviour with lines like, “Certified Lover Boy? Certified paedophile.” The track’s cover art further intensifies the attack, depicting Drake’s residence marked with symbols indicating registered sex offenders. Such imagery and allegations have been viewed by many as crossing a line from professional rivalry into personal vendetta.

Drake chose not to respond after the ‘Not Like Us’ drop, as there were reported shootings at his residence, with one of his team getting shot. This had escalated in the wrong way. Much later, however, Drake responded to these accusations by filing lawsuits against Universal Music Group, alleging defamation and claiming that the label engaged in tactics to boost the song’s popularity artificially. Despite these legal battles, Kendrick Lamar’s track continued to gain traction, culminating in its recognition at the Grammys. Unfortunately, the Grammys embraced petty.

Many interpreted Kendrick Lamar's choice of attire at the Grammy ceremony—a denim-on-denim ensemble commonly referred to as a "Canadian tuxedo"—as a subtle jab at Drake's Canadian heritage. This sartorial choice, combined with his decision to collaborate with SZA, a former associate of Drake, for his Super Bowl halftime performance, suggests a behaviour aimed at undermining his rival.

 

Critics argue that Kendrick Lamar’s approach reflects a pettiness unbecoming of an artist of his calibre. By focusing on personal attacks, he risks overshadowing his musical talents and reducing complex industry dynamics to mere personal squabbles. Moreover, leveraging serious allegations to discredit a competitor not only trivializes wordplay but also sets a concerning precedent in the music industry.

Historically, diss tracks have been a staple in hip-hop, serving as a medium for artists to assert dominance and address grievances. However, the deeply personal nature of Kendrick Lamar’s attacks on Drake has led to debates about the boundaries of cooking up stories. While competition can drive creativity, resorting to character assassination can erode the foundational respect that underpins artistic rivalries.

While Kendrick Lamar’s Grammy wins for “Not Like Us” highlight his significant impact on contemporary hip-hop, they also prompt reflection on the methods employed to achieve such recognition. The line between artistic expression and personal vendetta is thin, and navigating it requires a balance that respects both the craft and the individuals involved.


