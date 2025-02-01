Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake Becomes Fastest Rapper to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams, Outpacing Kendrick Lamar

Drake Becomes Fastest Rapper to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams, Outpacing Kendrick Lamar UMG Drake Lawsuit Not Like Us

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Becomes Fastest Rapper to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams, Outpacing Kendrick Lamar

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake continues to cement his legacy as one of the most dominant forces in the music industry, achieving yet another record-breaking milestone. According to a recent report by Kurrco, the Canadian rapper became the fastest artist in hip-hop history to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams, accomplishing the feat in just 27 days. His longtime rival, Kendrick Lamar, reached the same milestone in 29 days, making this yet another chapter in their ongoing battle for rap supremacy. Kendrick Lamar, however, has had hits like ‘Not Like Us’ and ‘his album ‘GNX’ in this period. Still, Drake’s emergence at the top speaks volumes about Drizzy’s supremacy and global appeal.

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms

Drake’s Unstoppable Streaming Success

Drake’s latest streaming victory adds to his already impressive list of achievements. Over the past year, he has headlined the highly successful It’s All A Blur tour, dominated the charts, and maintained an iron grip on digital streaming platforms. His ability to consistently generate massive numbers despite controversies and industry tensions highlights his unparalleled staying power in the rap game.

This latest record also underscores the ongoing battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, two of hip-hop’s biggest stars. While both artists have built their careers on lyrical excellence, cultural impact, and loyal fan bases, their rivalry has taken centre stage in recent years, particularly with the release of diss tracks and industry conflicts.

The UMG Lawsuit and Industry Tensions

Drake’s recent success hasn’t come without controversy. The rapper is currently embroiled in a legal dispute with Universal Music Group (UMG), accusing the label of spreading a “false and malicious” narrative about him regarding Kendrick Lamar’s diss track “Not Like Us.” The lawsuit has further fueled the rivalry between the two rap titans, with fans and industry insiders closely watching how the drama unfolds.

Despite the Drake UMG legal battle, Drizzy’s commercial success remains unaffected. His streaming numbers skyrocketed, proving that his core audience remains loyal. However, some industry figures, including DJ Akademiks, believe that UMG and other key players may want to “humble” Drake in the future.

Will the Industry Push Back?

During a recent live stream, DJ Akademiks speculated that the industry might not provide the same level of support when Drake releases his next album. He claimed that insiders have hinted at withholding specific resources and promotional efforts that have previously helped Drake achieve massive success.

“The industry is upset at Drake badly,” Akademiks stated. “The word on the street is that when Drake drops next, they’ll humble him… And not humble him by doing anything crazy or weird. They’re gonna humble him because the things they claim they’ve done for him, they will never do.”

While these claims remain speculative, they add an interesting twist to Drake’s future in music. Could the industry be turning against one of its biggest stars? Or will Drake continue to defy the odds and set new records?

Drake vs. Kendrick: The Battle Continues

Drake’s latest streaming triumph over Kendrick Lamar is yet another testament to his dominance in the digital age. While Kendrick is one of his generation’s critically acclaimed artists, Drake’s ability to hold acclaim and maintain commercial relevance and record-breaking numbers are unmatched, Spotify streams paint the story.

As the competition between these two rap heavyweights evolves, one thing is clear—Drake isn’t backing down. Whether his next album faces resistance from the industry or not, his ability to command attention and rack up streams is undeniable.

What do you think? Does this milestone further solidify Drake’s supremacy, or is the battle far from over?


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government AUKUS alliance with the United States and Australia

Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government
By January 29, 2025
Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations CBI Closure Report Accepted

Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations: CBI Closure Report Accepted
By January 28, 2025
New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism

New Zealand Introduces Relaxed Visa Rules for Digital Nomads to Boost Tourism
By January 28, 2025
Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’ From Record-Breaking Debut to Highly Anticipated Sequel Charlize Theron KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari, Luca Marinelli, Veronica Ngô, Chiwetel Ejiofor Victoria Mahoney, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’: From Record-Breaking Debut to Highly Anticipated Sequel
By February 1, 2025
Warner Bros. Teases Neew Horror Film Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan Ryan Coogler Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye), Jack O’Connell (Midsommar), Wunmi Mosaku (Loki), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Benson Miller (True Lies), and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods)

Warner Bros. Teases Neew Horror Film Sinners Starring Michael B. Jordan
By January 28, 2025
Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations CBI Closure Report Accepted

Delhi Court Clears NDTV Founders of Loan Conspiracy Allegations: CBI Closure Report Accepted
By January 28, 2025
Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government AUKUS alliance with the United States and Australia

Rolls-Royce Secures Landmark £9bn Nuclear Submarine Deal with UK Government
By January 29, 2025
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies Large-cap US equity asset

Using SPY ETFs to Generate Passive Income Through Covered Call Strategies
By January 24, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands

Apptile Unveils Face AI Technology for Mobile Shopping for Beauty Brands
By January 28, 2025
MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions AI in Healhcare

MedMitra AI Raises ₹3 Crore to Revolutionize Healthcare with Game-Changing AI Solutions
By January 28, 2025
Nintendo Switch 2 New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details_Super Mario

Nintendo Switch 2: New Features, Rumored Pricing, and Expected Launch Details
By January 25, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...