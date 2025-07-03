Drake Flaunts Shredded Abs, Teases ‘Iceman’ Album in Viral Selfie — But Is It All Real?

Drake is melting timelines and freezing speculation all in the same weekend. On June 28, the 6 God set Instagram ablaze with a mirror selfie showing off his freshly chiseled six-pack abs. Taken in front of his home bar, the photo wasn’t just a flex on fitness — it may have been the ultimate tease for his rumored new album, Iceman.

“I’m wide awake for the nights that separate the type who get to it til they get it right from the type who just …type,” Drake captioned the shirtless photo, adding an extra layer of lyrical mystery that fans are dissecting with Sherlock-level precision.

Are Drake’s Abs Real? Internet Thinks Otherwise

While some fans rushed to praise Drake’s toned physique, others weren’t buying the narrative of natural gains.

“Abs etching,” one fan commented, suggesting cosmetic enhancement. Another added, “No way are we supposed to believe those abs are real with running form like that!”







Still, others ignored the abs entirely to zero in on the bar in the background: “Just missing Glenlivet 12,” one user noted, humorously critiquing Drake’s liquor collection.

The discussion quickly turned into a battle of skepticism and admiration, with many speculating if this transformation was gym-earned or surgically sculpted. Either way, Drake knows how to command the algorithm.

Drake Hints at New Album ‘Iceman’

Adding fuel to the fire, Drake was spotted over the weekend leaving a cryptic signature on a wooden wall at a bar, writing: “Iceman. Snow Owl Ranch.”

While he hasn’t officially confirmed the project, fans are convinced that Iceman is the title of his upcoming solo album — possibly a spiritual successor to Certified Lover Boy, but with a cooler edge.

Drake’s surprise nod to longtime collaborator Nicki Minaj on his Instagram Story — a throwback of her in a blue shirt and flag bandana — has sparked even more rumors. Are the Young Money OGs cooking up another anthem?

A $200K Knockout Loss

Not everything went Drake’s way. The rapper-turned-betting-enthusiast closed out June with a crushing $200,000 loss after wagering on Charles Oliveira to win at UFC 317. Unfortunately for Drizzy, Oliveira was knocked out in the first round by Ilia Topuria — a brutal blow to both pride and wallet.

Next Stop: Wireless Fest UK

Drake isn’t slowing down anytime soon. He’s set to headline Wireless Festival in the U.K. from July 11–13, performing across all three nights to mark the event’s 20th anniversary.

Whether the new album Iceman drops before or after, one thing is clear: Drake is entering a new season — leaner, bolder, and as mysterious as ever.