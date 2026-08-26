Dolly Parton, the beloved country music icon whose songs, unmistakable voice and extraordinary philanthropy made her a global superstar, has died at 80 after a brief battle with cancer.

Parton died peacefully in Nashville on Tuesday, August 25, after a brief battle with cancer, according to a statement from her representatives. The type of cancer was not disclosed.

Her death closes the career of a performer who spent nearly six decades turning deeply personal stories into some of the most enduring songs in American music.

Dolly Parton’s Final Days

Parton had acknowledged health problems shortly before her death, telling fans that she was dealing with unspecified medical issues but remained determined to continue working.

Her health had already forced her to postpone performances and public appearances. She had previously spoken about needing treatment and taking time to recover, while continuing to reassure fans that she was improving.

Dolly Parton was hospitalized at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville on August 21, where she died four days later surrounded by loved ones.

Her nephew Bryan Seaver announced her death in a video, describing the moment as one of immense sadness for the family while emphasizing the extraordinary life she had lived.

From a Tennessee Cabin to Global Stardom

Born Dolly Rebecca Parton on January 19, 1946, in Tennessee, Parton grew up in a large, impoverished family in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Music became an escape and a calling almost immediately. She wrote her first song as a child and was performing on local radio by the age of 11. At 13, she appeared at the Grand Ole Opry.

After moving to Nashville following high school, Parton established herself as a songwriter before becoming a recording superstar.

Her partnership with Porter Wagoner helped launch her national career, but Parton’s ambitions quickly extended beyond the duet stage. She eventually became a solo phenomenon with songs including “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You.”

Whitney Houston’s blockbuster rendition of “I Will Always Love You” later introduced Dolly Parton’s songwriting to an entirely new generation.

More Than a Country Music Legend

Parton’s influence stretched far beyond music.

She became an actress, television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist. Her film credits included 9 to 5, Steel Magnolias and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, while her Tennessee theme park, Dollywood, became one of the state’s biggest tourist attractions.

Her generosity was equally defining.

Through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, she helped provide millions of books to children. She also donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University research during the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting work connected to vaccine development.

That combination of celebrity, business instinct and philanthropy helped Parton maintain an unusually broad appeal across political and cultural divides.

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The Songs That Will Outlive Her

Parton wrote thousands of songs throughout her career, insisting that songwriting was at the heart of her identity.

She earned 11 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She was also a member of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Her influence can be measured not only by record sales and awards but by the number of artists who continue to reinterpret her work.

Beyoncé and The White Stripes have recorded versions of “Jolene,” while countless artists have covered “I Will Always Love You.”

Parton’s husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, died in March 2025. His death came after a lifetime spent largely away from the spotlight while supporting Parton’s extraordinary career.

Now, the woman who once said her songs were her legacy has left behind a catalog that has become part of the world’s musical memory.

Dolly Parton was more than the Queen of Country. She was a songwriter, entertainer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian whose journey from a tiny Tennessee cabin to worldwide fame became one of America’s most remarkable success stories.

Her songs, especially “Jolene,” “9 to 5,” and “I Will Always Love You,” will likely keep her voice alive for generations.