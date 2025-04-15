Connect with us

Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter

Drake Names His Favorite Albums—And Explains Why They Matter

Drake’s top two picks – 2013’s Nothing Was The Same, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.
Drake has never been short on hits, but even with his chart-topping discography, there are two albums that stand out to the Canadian rapper himself. During a live stream with Adin Ross over the weekend, the 6 God opened up about his personal favourites from his catalogue, offering a glimpse into the projects that resonate with him most.

His top two picks? 2013’s Nothing Was The Same, and 2022’s Honestly, Nevermind.

Honestly, Nevermind because nobody believed,” Drake explained during the stream. “At first, people doubted me.” The project marked a major sonic shift for Drake, leaning into house and dance influences far removed from his typical blend of rap and R&B. Though it initially divided fans and critics, Honestly, Nevermind has since been re-evaluated by many as a bold creative move.

Drake was careful not to discredit his other work, though. “I don’t wanna downplay any album. Every album is just like turning the page,” he said. “It’s just like sometimes it’s not gonna be what it was in chapter two. It’s like, it’s not gonna be what it was when you first met Harry Potter.” The metaphor reflects Drake’s long-running narrative approach to music—each album representing a new chapter in his evolving story.

A Pattern of Reflection

This isn’t the first time Drake has opened up about his favourites. In 2022, he appeared surprised at Florida International University as part of David Grutman’s hospitality class. Speaking to a packed room of 400 students, Drake shared insights into his career and creative process ahead of the release of Her Loss, his joint album with 21 Savage.

During the lecture, he revisited some of his most iconic songs, including the 2018 smash hit “God’s Plan.” The diamond-certified track may be remembered for its philanthropic video and feel-good vibes, but Drake revealed it came from a different place.

“I wrote that song for, like, my dawgs,” Drake said. “We were turning up. I felt like I was talking crazy on there, and all of a sudden, it became a motivational record. I was like, ‘I don’t know if they read the lyrics.’”

The track’s evolution from a private anthem to a cultural milestone speaks to Drake’s ability to connect with listeners—even when his original intentions differ from public perception.

Drake’s “NOKIA” Hits One Million Units, Becomes First Rapper to Go Diamond in 2025

More Favorites From

Views

Regarding his favourite individual songs, Drake also props two deep cuts from his 2016 album Views: “Feel No Ways” and “Fire & Desire. Both tracks showcase Drake at his most introspective and emotionally open, qualities that have long defined his appeal.

Views debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and spent a remarkable 13 non-consecutive weeks at the top. With over a million album-equivalent units sold in its first week and a then-record 245 million opening-week streams, the album solidified Drake’s dominance in the streaming era.

As fans await his next chapter, Drake continues to reflect on the journey so far—one filled with risks, reinvention, and undeniable influence.


Loading...