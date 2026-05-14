Drake’s Leaked ICEMAN Tracks Spark Frenzy With Alleged Shots at Kendrick Lamar, LeBron James and Dr. Dre

As anticipation builds for Drake’s upcoming album ICEMAN, a series of leaked tracks circulating online has ignited major debate across the hip-hop world. The unreleased songs, reportedly titled “Supermax,” “3PM In New Orleans,” and “1 AM In Albany,” surfaced just hours before the album’s expected May 15 release and appear to contain references aimed at several high-profile figures, including Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, and LeBron James.

The leaks have intensified speculation surrounding ICEMAN, which is expected to be Drake’s first solo studio album since 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Leaked Songs Fuel Online Speculation

Fans first noticed the leaked songs late Wednesday night, with snippets rapidly spreading across social media platforms and hip-hop forums. One of the tracks, “Supermax,” appears to be a refined version of a song Drake teased during a livestream last year.

Meanwhile, “3PM In New Orleans” reportedly cuts off before completion, while “1 AM In Albany” has generated the most attention due to its pointed lyrical references and personal undertones.

Listeners quickly connected several bars to Drake’s long-running tension with Kendrick Lamar following their headline-making rap feud in 2024. Though Drake has not confirmed the authenticity of the leaks, fans believe the lyrics suggest lingering frustration from the public fallout surrounding the rivalry.

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LeBron James Mention Creates Major Buzz

One of the most talked-about moments from the leaked material appears to reference LeBron James and his perceived support for Kendrick Lamar during last year’s rap battle.

In the leaked lyrics, Drake seemingly criticizes loyalty shifts while referencing LeBron’s NBA career and their previously close friendship. The line mentioning “23 & me” immediately became a trending topic online, with fans dissecting its meaning and debating whether the rapper was directly targeting the basketball icon.

For years, Drake and LeBron James maintained a highly visible friendship, often supporting one another publicly at concerts, NBA games, and major events. However, speculation about tension between the two intensified after LeBron attended Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert in Los Angeles, where the diss track “Not Like Us” became a viral cultural moment.

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Kendrick Lamar Feud Still Looms Over Drake

The leaked tracks suggest Drake may still be addressing the aftermath of his feud with Kendrick Lamar, one of the most discussed rap rivalries in recent years.

Industry observers believe ICEMAN could become Drake’s most personal and confrontational project in years, particularly if the final album includes direct lyrical responses to the battle that dominated hip-hop headlines throughout 2024 and 2025.

Rumors are also circulating that the project could arrive as a double-disc release featuring additional unreleased material.

Fans Await Official Album Release

Despite the excitement surrounding the leaks, there has been no official confirmation regarding whether the leaked tracks will appear on the final version of ICEMAN. Drake recently announced the final episode of his livestream series ahead of the album launch, adding to fan anticipation.

With release day approaching, hip-hop fans are closely watching to see whether Drake fully addresses the controversies, celebrity fallout, and rap rivalries that continue to shape the conversation around his next era.