Drake’s Unexpected Podcast Interest: A Signal Boost for ‘TanksGodPod’

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s Unexpected Podcast Interest: A Signal Boost for ‘TanksGodPod’

Drake, one of the biggest names in music, is making headlines again—but this time, it’s not for dropping a new hit or breaking streaming records. Instead, the Toronto rapper has set his sights on an up-and-coming podcast called TanksGodPod, surprising fans with his eagerness to join the show.

On his finsta (fake Instagram) account, plottttwistttttt, Drake posted clips from the podcast hosted by two young women, Luda Podgorna and Elena De Napoli. The clips showed the duo playing a lighthearted game of “Would You Rather,” with humorous and quirky dilemmas like “Would you rather have fingers as long as your legs or legs as long as your fingers?” and “Would you rather have a third eye or a third arm?”

What stood out was Drake’s caption: “PL$$$ INVITE ME ON THE ONLY POD THAT MATTERS.” The unexpected endorsement immediately caught the attention of the hosts and their followers. Podgorna even reposted a photo that Drake shared of her, further amplifying the buzz around the podcast.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @plottttwistttttt

Genuine Interest or a Favor?

While it remains unclear whether Drake stumbled upon TanksGodPod organically or was encouraged to post about it by someone in his circle, one thing is certain: his acknowledgment has provided a massive signal boost for the show.

Given the rapper’s influence, a simple shout-out can propel lesser-known artists and creators into the spotlight. If Drake does make an appearance on the podcast, it could be a game-changer for Podgorna and De Napoli, potentially introducing them to millions of new listeners.

Drake’s Current Success

Beyond his newfound interest in podcasting, Drake remains dominant on the music charts. His recent joint album with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is holding strong at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after debuting at the top. Meanwhile, six of his tracks continue to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, with “Nokia” sitting comfortably at No. 10.

Drake vs. Spotify: Is the Rapper Right About Being Hidden?

Whether or not Drake sits down with TanksGodPod, his public co-sign has already elevated the show’s visibility. For now, fans must wait and see if “the only pod that matters” truly gets its superstar guest.


