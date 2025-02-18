Drake vs. Spotify: Is the Rapper Right About Being Hidden?

Drake recently took legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and accused Spotify of artificially suppressing his music while allegedly boosting streams for Kendrick Lamar. The controversy erupted after fans noticed a stark difference between Spotify’s and Apple Music’s Top US Songs charts. the controversy gained momentum after an X user (@DrakeDebate) posted a side-by-side comparison of Spotify’s Top US Songs versus Apple Music’s list. In the Apple Music rankings, Drake’s track GIMME A HUG sat at No. 1, while Lamar’s Not Like Us and Luther followed. However, Spotify’s top five songs were all by Kendrick Lamar, with no sign of Drake’s music.

Spotify Top USA Songs vs. Apple Music Top USA Songs pic.twitter.com/wTtHzeHLzG — DrakeDebate (@DrakeDebate) February 17, 2025

The rapper previously filed a lawsuit against UMG in November 2024, alleging that they manipulated Spotify’s algorithm to favour Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us through pay-for-play deals and bots. While he later withdrew the case in January 2025, new fan discoveries have reignited the debate—this time with Spotify at the centre of the accusations. He did file a full-fledged case post that.

Spotify’s Alleged Bias: Drake Nowhere to Be Found

This led to an online outcry, with many fans suggesting that Spotify deliberately hid Drake’s music or restricted its visibility. Some users even claimed that Lamar’s songs played automatically after playlists ended, pushing his streams higher. Gimme A Hug is big, and if that is not on Spotify, there is a problem.

“You’re not even trying to hide it? @Spotify,” one user tweeted. “Those Kendrick songs play EVERY TIME after a playlist or album is done. It’s so annoying,” another user wrote.

Some fans pointed out that Drake has a long-standing partnership with Apple Music, which could explain why his songs perform better on that platform. Apple Music has given Drake exclusive deals, a dedicated radio station, and top-tier playlist placements, making his dominance there unsurprising.

Drake’s New Album Faces ‘Blackout’ on Spotify

The situation escalated with the release of Drake’s latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14, 2025—a collaboration with PartyNextDoor. Despite breaking Billboard and Apple Music records with Gimme A Hug ad Nokia, fans struggled to find the album on Spotify’s search function.

One X user highlighted the issue: “So I search Kendrick Lamar on Spotify and GNX pops up. Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, and SSS 4 U doesn’t pop up… Spotify on some bullsh*t.”

Another tweet added: “They’re treating Drake like a SoundCloud rapper on Spotify. You can’t even find his new music. While he’s simultaneously breaking Billboard and Apple Music records, it’s a blatant f*ck you.” Drake himself liked a post supporting these fan theories, further fueling speculation that he believes Spotify is working against him.

Spotify’s Defense: Just Different Audiences?

Despite the backlash, some industry experts argue that Spotify’s algorithm may not be rigged—just catering to its specific audience. “Spotify is the largest music streamer globally. Apple Music has a smaller user base and may simply have more dedicated Drake fans,” one user noted. Others believe that Apple Music and Spotify naturally attract different listener demographics, meaning their charts will never look identical.

The debate over Spotify’s alleged favouritism raises serious questions about algorithmic control in the music industry, and with UMG colluding, it is worth investigating. Whether intentional or not, Drake’s legal battle and fan complaints highlight streaming platforms’ immense power over artist visibility.

As this controversy unfolds, one thing is clear: Drake isn’t staying quiet—and neither are his fans.