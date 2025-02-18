Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake vs. Spotify: Is the Rapper Right About Being Hidden?

Drake vs. Spotify Is the Rapper Right About Being Hidden? Apple Music Gimme A Hug PartyNextDoor $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Kendrick Lamar Not Like Us UMG Drake Lawsuit

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake vs. Spotify: Is the Rapper Right About Being Hidden?

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake recently took legal action against Universal Music Group (UMG) and accused Spotify of artificially suppressing his music while allegedly boosting streams for Kendrick Lamar. The controversy erupted after fans noticed a stark difference between Spotify’s and Apple Music’s Top US Songs charts. the controversy gained momentum after an X user (@DrakeDebate) posted a side-by-side comparison of Spotify’s Top US Songs versus Apple Music’s list. In the Apple Music rankings, Drake’s track GIMME A HUG sat at No. 1, while Lamar’s Not Like Us and Luther followed. However, Spotify’s top five songs were all by Kendrick Lamar, with no sign of Drake’s music.

The rapper previously filed a lawsuit against UMG in November 2024, alleging that they manipulated Spotify’s algorithm to favour Kendrick Lamar’s hit song Not Like Us through pay-for-play deals and bots. While he later withdrew the case in January 2025, new fan discoveries have reignited the debate—this time with Spotify at the centre of the accusations. He did file a full-fledged case post that.

Spotify’s Alleged Bias: Drake Nowhere to Be Found

This led to an online outcry, with many fans suggesting that Spotify deliberately hid Drake’s music or restricted its visibility. Some users even claimed that Lamar’s songs played automatically after playlists ended, pushing his streams higher. Gimme A Hug is big, and if that is not on Spotify, there is a problem.

“You’re not even trying to hide it? @Spotify,” one user tweeted. “Those Kendrick songs play EVERY TIME after a playlist or album is done. It’s so annoying,” another user wrote.

Some fans pointed out that Drake has a long-standing partnership with Apple Music, which could explain why his songs perform better on that platform. Apple Music has given Drake exclusive deals, a dedicated radio station, and top-tier playlist placements, making his dominance there unsurprising.

Drake’s New Album Shatters Records as Kanye West & Young Thug Show Love

Drake’s New Album Faces ‘Blackout’ on Spotify

The situation escalated with the release of Drake’s latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, on February 14, 2025—a collaboration with PartyNextDoor. Despite breaking Billboard and Apple Music records with Gimme A Hug ad Nokia, fans struggled to find the album on Spotify’s search function.

One X user highlighted the issue: “So I search Kendrick Lamar on Spotify and GNX pops up. Then I go ahead and search for Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, and SSS 4 U doesn’t pop up… Spotify on some bullsh*t.”

Drake & PartyNextDoor Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here on Valentine’s Day

Another tweet added: “They’re treating Drake like a SoundCloud rapper on Spotify. You can’t even find his new music. While he’s simultaneously breaking Billboard and Apple Music records, it’s a blatant f*ck you.” Drake himself liked a post supporting these fan theories, further fueling speculation that he believes Spotify is working against him.

Spotify’s Defense: Just Different Audiences?

Despite the backlash, some industry experts argue that Spotify’s algorithm may not be rigged—just catering to its specific audience. “Spotify is the largest music streamer globally. Apple Music has a smaller user base and may simply have more dedicated Drake fans,” one user noted. Others believe that Apple Music and Spotify naturally attract different listener demographics, meaning their charts will never look identical.

Drake Sues UMG, Spotify Over Alleged Plot to Boost Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’

The debate over Spotify’s alleged favouritism raises serious questions about algorithmic control in the music industry, and with UMG colluding, it is worth investigating. Whether intentional or not, Drake’s legal battle and fan complaints highlight streaming platforms’ immense power over artist visibility.

As this controversy unfolds, one thing is clear: Drake isn’t staying quiet—and neither are his fans.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict Courtroom Erupts in Cheers Joe Tacopina A$AP Relli Rakim Mayers Denzel Washington Spike Lee Highest to Low

A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict – Courtroom Erupts in Cheers
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI Unleashes Grok 3 AI Model That Could Outperform ChatGPT DeepSeek Google Gemini OpenAI ChatGPT-4

Elon Musk’s xAI Unleashes Grok 3: AI Model That Could Outperform ChatGPT?
By February 18, 2025
Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’ Updates “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” DC Comics Vertigo Warner Bros

Keanu Reeves “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
ANSR 1Wrk SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers

ANSR 1Wrk: SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers
By February 19, 2025
Bitget’s New Graduate Program Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career Web3 Ecosystem Blockchain Blockchain4Youth

Bitget’s New Graduate Program: Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career
By February 18, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring Thaddeus Sasser

Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama Why Dating Rumours Are Trending Again Michelle Obama

E! News

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama: Why Dating Rumors Are Trending Again
To Top
Loading...