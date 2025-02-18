Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Smashes Records as ‘NOKIA’ Climbs the Charts

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is proving to be a monumental success, dominating the charts and breaking streaming records. The project, which dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day 2025, has quickly become one of the biggest R&B/Soul releases of the year. From record-breaking first-day streams to Apple Music’s fastest No. 1 album, the album’s impact is undeniable. One standout track, “NOKIA,” has surged into the U.S. Apple Music Top 10, further solidifying Drake’s reign in the industry. But Charlamagne Tha God still has a problem.

Breaking Records and Dominating the Charts

According to Chart Data, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U became the fastest album to reach No. 1 on Apple Music U.S. in 2025, surpassing all previous R&B/Soul records. Additionally, the album achieved the highest number of first-day streams for its genre in Apple Music history. Among the standout tracks, “GIMME A HUG” has secured the No. 1 spot, generating buzz for its direct references to Drake’s recent rap feuds. The song sees him addressing his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar, throwing lyrical shots while reaffirming his dominance in the game.

Drake raps:

“Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin’ ‘round like a dignitary / Funny how it’s only btch n***s that are waiting on the boy’s obituary.” This hard-hitting verse has fueled discussions online, with fans speculating about Drake’s ongoing tensions with some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Hip-Hop Titans React to the Album

The release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has received mixed reactions from industry heavyweights and fans alike. Young Thug took to X (formerly Twitter), seemingly praising Drake with a simple post: “That boy back number one 🐐.”

That boy back number one 🐐 — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) February 15, 2025

Similarly, Kanye West shared his excitement over “GIMME A HUG,” calling it “incredible” and adding: “Sheeeeeeesh.”

Kanye west shows love to Drake’s “Gimme a Hug” pic.twitter.com/kt0CgIuJ3A — Drake Charts ⁶𓅓 (@DrakeChart) February 15, 2025

However, not all reactions have been positive. Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club, criticized the album, calling it “boring” and “lacking soul.” He expressed disappointment in PartyNextDoor’s presence on the project, stating: “I only got to track eleven, but I don’t feel Party on this album at all. I’ve never been a fan of Drake singing… It lacks soul. It’s like AI and B.” Despite the critique, the album’s commercial success speaks for itself.

The Rise of ‘NOKIA’

While “GIMME A HUG” leads the charts, “NOKIA” is gaining momentum, entering the U.S. Apple Music Top 10. The track’s smooth production and infectious hook have made it a fan favourite, proving that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is packed with multiple hit records. As the streaming numbers climb and chart positions solidify, Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest collaboration continues to dominate the conversation in hip-hop and R&B. With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake once again proves that his commercial and cultural influence remains unmatched.