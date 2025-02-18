Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Smashes Records as ‘NOKIA’ Climbs the Charts

Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Smashes Records as ‘NOKIA’ Climbs the Charts Charlamagne Tha God Young Thud Kanye West PartyNextDoor Gimme a hug Nokia

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ Smashes Records as ‘NOKIA’ Climbs the Charts

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, is proving to be a monumental success, dominating the charts and breaking streaming records. The project, which dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day 2025, has quickly become one of the biggest R&B/Soul releases of the year. From record-breaking first-day streams to Apple Music’s fastest No. 1 album, the album’s impact is undeniable. One standout track, “NOKIA,” has surged into the U.S. Apple Music Top 10, further solidifying Drake’s reign in the industry. But Charlamagne Tha God still has a problem.

Breaking Records and Dominating the Charts

According to Chart Data, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U became the fastest album to reach No. 1 on Apple Music U.S. in 2025, surpassing all previous R&B/Soul records. Additionally, the album achieved the highest number of first-day streams for its genre in Apple Music history. Among the standout tracks, “GIMME A HUG” has secured the No. 1 spot, generating buzz for its direct references to Drake’s recent rap feuds. The song sees him addressing his viral beef with Kendrick Lamar, throwing lyrical shots while reaffirming his dominance in the game.

Drake’s New Album Shatters Records as Kanye West & Young Thug Show Love

Drake raps:

“Bulletproof doors so heavy, got me rollin’ ‘round like a dignitary / Funny how it’s only btch n***s that are waiting on the boy’s obituary.” This hard-hitting verse has fueled discussions online, with fans speculating about Drake’s ongoing tensions with some of hip-hop’s biggest names.

Hip-Hop Titans React to the Album

The release of $ome $exy $ongs 4 U has received mixed reactions from industry heavyweights and fans alike. Young Thug took to X (formerly Twitter), seemingly praising Drake with a simple post: “That boy back number one 🐐.”

Similarly, Kanye West shared his excitement over “GIMME A HUG,” calling it “incredible” and adding: “Sheeeeeeesh.”

However, not all reactions have been positive. Charlamagne Tha God, co-host of The Breakfast Club, criticized the album, calling it “boring” and “lacking soul.” He expressed disappointment in PartyNextDoor’s presence on the project, stating: “I only got to track eleven, but I don’t feel Party on this album at all. I’ve never been a fan of Drake singing… It lacks soul. It’s like AI and B.” Despite the critique, the album’s commercial success speaks for itself.

The Rise of ‘NOKIA’

While “GIMME A HUG” leads the charts, “NOKIA” is gaining momentum, entering the U.S. Apple Music Top 10. The track’s smooth production and infectious hook have made it a fan favourite, proving that $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is packed with multiple hit records. As the streaming numbers climb and chart positions solidify, Drake and PartyNextDoor’s latest collaboration continues to dominate the conversation in hip-hop and R&B. With $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, Drake once again proves that his commercial and cultural influence remains unmatched.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict Courtroom Erupts in Cheers Joe Tacopina A$AP Relli Rakim Mayers Denzel Washington Spike Lee Highest to Low

A$AP Rocky Leaps Into Rihanna’s Arms After Not Guilty Verdict – Courtroom Erupts in Cheers
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk’s xAI Unleashes Grok 3 AI Model That Could Outperform ChatGPT DeepSeek Google Gemini OpenAI ChatGPT-4

Elon Musk’s xAI Unleashes Grok 3: AI Model That Could Outperform ChatGPT?
By February 18, 2025
Keanu Reeves and Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’ Updates “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” DC Comics Vertigo Warner Bros

Keanu Reeves “I’m Aching to Play This Guy” Director Francis Lawrence Tease ‘Constantine 2’
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
ANSR 1Wrk SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers

ANSR 1Wrk: SuperApp For Transforming Global Capability Centers
By February 19, 2025
Bitget’s New Graduate Program Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career Web3 Ecosystem Blockchain Blockchain4Youth

Bitget’s New Graduate Program: Ticket to a High-Paying Web3 Career
By February 18, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
By February 19, 2025
Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring Thaddeus Sasser

Marvel Rivals Director and Seattle Design Team Laid Off Amidst NetEase Restructuring
By February 19, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama Why Dating Rumours Are Trending Again Michelle Obama

E! News

Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama: Why Dating Rumors Are Trending Again
To Top
Loading...