Jack Harlow Drops Emotional New Single ‘Set You Free’

Jack Harlow is embracing change and moving forward with his latest single, “Set You Free.” The track, released alongside a cinematic music video, showcases the Kentucky rapper navigating a breakup with the support of close friends in the heart of New York City.

A Fresh Start Through Music

“Set You Free” marks Harlow’s third release since his return to the music scene. Following the lighthearted “Miss Johnson” and introspective “Tranquility,” this latest single takes a raw and reflective approach. The lyrics dive into the emotions of self-discovery and closure as Harlow raps: “I’m overly in tune, I’m over stimulated / I’m over me and you / I’m over eating too, I’m drinking again / I’m outside the house, I’m linking with friends.”

With production credits from Angel Lopez, Jenius, and Don Alfonso, the song blends smooth beats with poignant storytelling, creating an emotionally charged anthem for those seeking to move on.

A Video That Hits Home

The music video for “Set You Free” brings Harlow’s journey to life. Set against the energetic backdrop of New York City, the visuals capture the rapper processing his emotions while surrounded by friends offering encouragement. The storytelling reinforces the song’s theme—breaking free from the past and embracing new beginnings.

Jack Harlow’s Evolution

This release continues Harlow’s artistic evolution, highlighting his ability to balance vulnerability with confidence. His 2023 album, Jackman, showcased a more stripped-down, introspective side compared to the pop-infused Come Home the Kids Miss You (2022). However, he still keeps his mainstream appeal alive, as seen with the viral hit “Lovin’ on Me.”

Since its release, “Set You Free” has received praise from fans who appreciate Harlow’s honest lyricism. Many have taken to social media to share how relatable the song feels, with some calling it his most emotional track yet.

With three singles already out, speculation is growing about whether a new album is coming. While Harlow hasn’t confirmed an official project, the consistent releases hint at a more extensive work in progress.

For now, “Set You Free” is a testament to Harlow’s growth as an artist, proving that he’s not just here for catchy hooks—he’s here to tell real stories.