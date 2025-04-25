Connect with us

Kanye West Blasts Kendrick Lamar & Tyler, the Creator: ‘Name One Good Bar’

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kanye West Blasts Kendrick Lamar & Tyler, the Creator: ‘Name One Good Bar’

Kanye West, also known as Ye, has reignited tensions in the hip-hop world with a series of scathing posts on X (formerly Twitter), targeting Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator. Calling them “the two most overrated so-called artists,” Ye questioned their lyrical prowess and cultural impact in a fiery online rant. In his posts, Ye challenged fans to name a single memorable lyric from either artist. “Name one good Tyler the Creator bar,” he wrote. “Name an actual good Kendrick line. Like you really wish you had said that level bar.” He went on to argue that Kendrick can’t rap, adding, “Kendrick doesn’t have one bar where I say I wish I said that.”

Ye compared Kendrick Lamar unfavorably to Lil Wayne, stating that Wayne has “way more life bars.” He added, “I got more bars,” and insisted Kendrick Lamar’s and Tyler, the Creator’s rapping abilities are “about equal, honestly.” Many fans interpreted these comments as stemming from recent frustrations, especially after Kanye West was excluded from Playboi Carti’s Music album, which featured Kendrick Lamar on multiple tracks.

Turning on Tyler

While Ye’s issues with Kendrick Lamar have been public for some time, his sudden criticism of Tyler, the Creator raised eyebrows. In March, Ye slammed Tyler for supposedly never making a memorable song and accused him of copying Ye’s style. “His last album ripped off my whole language,” Kanye West claimed. This marks a sharp turn from Ye’s earlier praise of Tyler, whom he once credited with inspiring his experimental album Yeezus.

A History of Collaboration and Conflict

Kanye West’s latest barbs come in contrast to the artists’ past collaborations. On the 2015 track “Smuckers,” Tyler, Ye, and Lil Wayne shared verses in what was once seen as a celebration of artistic synergy. Ye even said in the past, “I don’t think there would have been a Yeezus if it wasn’t for you,” referencing Tyler. The abrupt change in tone has left fans wondering what exactly triggered this falling-out.

So far, neither Kendrick nor Tyler has responded publicly to Ye’s criticisms. Both artists are known for being selective about engaging in online drama, often letting their music speak for them. Whether they choose to respond or stay silent remains to be seen.

As Ye continues to work on his album and spends time overseas in Spain, his social media presence remains unpredictable and provocative. Whether this is part of a larger promotional strategy or a genuine airing of grievances, Ye has once again made himself the centre of attention — a space he seems to occupy effortlessly.


