Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Launches First Eau de Parfum, “Summer Mink”

Hip-Hop’s biggest name and Canadian rapper Drake continues his expansion into the world of luxury with the launch of Summer Mink, the first-ever eau de parfum from his acclaimed fragrance brand, Better World Fragrance House (BWFH). Available starting today on the brand’s website, the fragrance will make its exclusive debut on Ulta.com on May 11, followed by an in-store launch nationwide on May 12—marking a historic moment as the first celebrity-founded men’s fragrance to appear in Ulta Beauty’s retail lineup.

A Scent of Contrasts: Elegance Meets Rebellion

Summer Mink, inspired by the beauty of contradiction—blending the indulgence of mink with the heat of summer, the warmth of creamy woods with the crisp bite of citrus. Designed to challenge seasonal and gender norms, the scent is a bold declaration of modern luxury. Senior perfumer Michael Carby of Givaudan, who has worked closely with Drake on previous BWFH scents, describes the fragrance as a “yin-yang” of olfactory elements: “The ingredient composition was uniquely crafted to reflect a multicultural culture with aspirations toward a Better World.”

A Sculptural Statement in Design

The presentation of Summer Mink is just as carefully considered as the scent itself. The bottle—a deep navy globe perched atop a sharp rectangular base—embodies the duality at the heart of the fragrance. It’s not just packaging, but an artistic piece meant to elevate the personal space of its wearer.

“This launch marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Drake,” said Lori Singer, President of Parlux Ltd., the brand’s manufacturing partner. “With its striking bottle and meticulously crafted scent, Summer Mink delivers a standout fragrance experience. Its debut across more than 1,400 Ulta Beauty locations represents a major milestone for Better World Fragrance House.”

Making Luxury Personal

Drake’s relationship with scent continues to shape the ethos of Better World Fragrance House. Each fragrance in the collection reflects a memory, a mood, or a moment from the artist’s life. Summer Mink is no exception—channelling both Drake’s luxurious aesthetic and his intimate understanding of how scent can transform the everyday into something extraordinary.

Available in a 3.4 oz eau de parfum spray for $148, the scent is also expected to launch internationally later this year.


Drake's Better World Fragrance House Launches First Eau de Parfum, "Summer Mink"

Music Videos

FKA Twigs and North West Team Up for “Childlike Things” Music Video Featuring Kevin Smith & Jake Shane
