Rick Ross Reignites Drake Drama With Surprise Performance of Classic Collaboration

Rick Ross has reignited conversation around his strained relationship with Drake after performing their iconic collaboration “Aston Martin Music” during a recent club appearance. The moment, captured on video and widely shared online, quickly went viral as fans speculated whether the performance was a subtle message amid the ongoing rap feud.

Originally released in 2010 as part of Rick Ross’ critically acclaimed album Teflon Don, the track featured Drake and singer Chrisette Michele and became one of the defining hip-hop collaborations of its era.

French Montana Joins Ross On Stage

During the performance, Rick Ross was joined onstage by French Montana, who greeted him warmly as the song played. While the appearance appeared celebratory, the timing carried added significance given the public tension between Ross and Drake since 2024.

French Montana has previously addressed the feud, suggesting that the disagreement may not be permanent. In interviews, he described the situation as a typical dispute between longtime collaborators, emphasizing that reconciliation remains possible.

The club performance demonstrated that Rick Ross is still embracing the shared musical legacy, even as Drake has reportedly taken a different approach.

Origins of the Rick Ross and Drake Fallout

The tension between the two rap stars reportedly escalated following a cease-and-desist dispute involving a track titled “Splash Brothers.” Drake was initially expected to contribute a verse, but the song was later released without his involvement, allegedly straining their professional relationship.

Industry insiders have also linked the fallout to broader rivalries within hip-hop circles, where collaborations and alliances often shift quickly.

Despite the conflict, Ross appears comfortable revisiting older songs that helped define both artists’ careers.

Drake’s Silence and Selective Setlists

In contrast, Drake has largely avoided performing songs associated with artists involved in recent rap conflicts. During his headline performances at major events, including London’s Wireless Festival, Drake delivered diverse setlists but notably excluded tracks tied to controversial collaborations.

This selective approach has fueled speculation among fans that the feud remains unresolved.

Rick Ross’ decision to perform “Aston Martin Music” suggests he may be less concerned about avoiding the past and more focused on celebrating his musical catalog.

Fans React to the Viral Moment

The performance quickly sparked reactions across social media, with fans debating whether Ross’ decision was intentional or merely nostalgic. Some viewed it as a bold statement, while others interpreted it as a reminder of the powerful collaborations that once defined an era of hip-hop.

Regardless of intent, the moment has revived interest in one of rap’s most memorable partnerships and highlighted the complex dynamics of artist relationships.

As hip-hop continues to evolve, fans remain hopeful that Ross and Drake may eventually reconcile, potentially opening the door to future collaborations.

Until then, performances like this ensure their shared legacy continues to resonate across the global music scene.