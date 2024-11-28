Kendrick Lamar Clings On To The West Coast Legacy in ‘Squabble Up’ Video

Kendrick Lamar once again relies on cultural homage with his proven lyrical genius in the music video for “Squabble Up,” following his earlier track “Not Like Us.” Released earlier this week after the surprise album ‘GNX’ drop, the Calmatic-directed visual serves as a love letter to West Coast culture, particularly Lamar’s Compton roots. Packed with nods to iconic moments and figures, the video cements Lamar’s place as a rapper, cultural historian, and innovator.

In ‘Squabble Up,’ Kendrick Lamar leans heavily on nostalgic imagery, offering tributes to West Coast legends and institutions. Viewers are referred to Nate Dogg’s G-Funk Classics and Isaac Hayes’ Black Moses, along with a clear nod to the gritty 1993 film Menace II Society. Lamar even gives a shoutout to Soul Train’s legendary Scramble Board, reinforcing the deep cultural tapestry woven throughout the video.

Further grounding the visual in Compton’s unique identity, the video includes a street sign for the 105 Freeway and a banner for the Compton Christmas Parade. Lamar also features dancers performing traditional Compton street gang walks, underscoring the community’s rhythm and resilience. The rapper himself holds up a tongue-in-cheek “How to Be More Like Kendrick for Dummies” book, sparking speculation about whom the jab is directed toward, with many fans guessing Drake might be the target.

The track, which samples Debbie Deb’s “When I Hear Music,” is part of Lamar’s latest album GNX, released Friday. Described by Rolling Stone as “proving why he earned the title of GOAT in 2024,” GNX pushes the boundaries of storytelling and collaboration. Among its highlights is a standout feature from mariachi singer Deyra Barrera. She lends her powerful voice to three tracks, including the Tupac tribute “Reincarnated” and the SZA-assisted closer “Gloria.”

Deyra Barrera, who has gained a new audience through her work on GNX, shared her admiration for Kendrick Lamar in an interview. “He welcomed me and was so kind,” she said. “Lamar is a genius, a maestro. Everything he makes is magic.” Her contribution underscores Lamar’s ability to integrate diverse voices and genres into his work seamlessly.

The GNX era is a post-Drake era where Kendrick Lamar’s status is not only a musical powerhouse but also a split personality of being a cultural curator and a vulture. By embedding meaningful references into his work, he bridges the gap between past and present, celebrating the legacy of West Coast artistry while inviting his audience to engage with it in new ways. But the album is nothing like his previous work and lacks the profound electrification Kendrick talks about for the listeners. It is more to please the newly gained base after the Drake feud.

As Kendrick Lamar continues to evolve artistically or become a businessman, ‘Squabble Up’ is a testament to his deep connection to his roots and his exploitation of Compton’s culture on a global stage. Fans and critics eagerly anticipate the rapper’s next move as he continues limiting himself to West Coast hip-hop and storytelling or stepping up to prove his appeal globally.