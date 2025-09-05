Justin Bieber Drops Surprise Album Swag II With Star-Studded Features

Connect with us

Justin Bieber has doubled down on his Swag era with the release of Swag II, a 23-track follow-up album that arrived in the early hours of September 3. Just two months after the original Swag album hit streaming platforms, Bieber’s latest project proves the pop icon is back in full force — and hungrier than ever to dominate the charts.

The Canadian superstar gave fans only a short warning before unleashing Swag II, using electronic billboards in major cities like London and Los Angeles to tease the drop. While the first Swag album leaned heavily into R&B, Justin Bieber promised a more pop-driven sound for the sequel. The new release delivers exactly that, with fresh energy, colorful visuals, and high-profile collaborations.



23 New Songs, Big-Name Features

Swag II opens with standout tracks like “Speed Demon,” “Better Man,” and “Love Song,” showcasing Bieber’s signature mix of silky vocals and radio-ready hooks. The record also features appearances from Tems, Bakar, Lil B, Hurricane Chris, and longtime collaborator Eddie Benjamin.

The album rollout mirrored that of Swag, which dropped with little notice in July and went on to debut at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, marking Justin Bieber’s biggest streaming week to date. Swag II now adds another 23 tracks to the series, bringing the total across both projects to a massive 44 songs.

Justin Bieber's Swag II

Justin Bieber’s Swag II

A New Visual Era

Visually, Justin Bieber has shifted gears as well. While Swag embraced black-and-white imagery rooted in family and intimacy, Swag II is drenched in baby pink — from the promotional billboards to Bieber’s Instagram posts. The playful aesthetic signals a fresh chapter for the 30-year-old singer, who’s known for reinventing himself with each album cycle.

On Instagram, Bieber acknowledged some technical hiccups during the release, joking with fans as he refreshed streaming platforms alongside them: “Me waiting with u, not baiting u, not sure wut the fuckkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

Before embarking on his Swag series, Justin Bieber took a four-year hiatus from albums following 2021’s Justice. With Swag and Swag II arriving just months apart, he’s made it clear that this new creative chapter is one of the most prolific of his career.

To date, Bieber has released eight studio albums, seven of which hit No. 1 on the U.S. albums chart. He’s also scored eight Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles, cementing his place as one of the most successful pop artists of his generation.

With Swag II, Bieber proves he’s not only keeping up with the ever-shifting music landscape — he’s still setting the pace. Whether fans are here for the baby pink visuals, the unexpected collaborations, or the sheer volume of new music, one thing is clear: Justin Bieber’s Swag era is just getting started.

