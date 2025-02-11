Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have unveiled the cover art for their much-anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, set to release on February 14, 2025. The announcement was made on February 11, showcasing the duo adorned in oversized fur coats amidst a snowstorm, with Mississauga’s iconic Absolute Towers—also known as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”—as the backdrop. This imagery pays homage to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s hometown, highlighting both artists’ personal connection to the location.

The album comprises 15 tracks, blending the signature styles of both musicians. Drake has described the project as a mix of “turnt up songs” and “personal feelings,” aiming to provide listeners with a diverse auditory experience. He hoped that fans would share the album with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, emphasizing its romantic and intimate themes.

The collaboration between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR has been in the works for some time. Although they have previously joined forces on various tracks, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U marks their first full-length project together. The initial tease of the album occurred during the final night of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” in Canada, where Drake made a surprise appearance and hinted at the forthcoming release.

In addition to this joint venture, Drake has announced that he is working on his next solo album. While details remain scarce, he assured fans that it would be released “when the time is right.” For now, anticipation builds for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which promises to be a highlight of this year’s music releases.

Fans can look forward to the album’s release this Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In the meantime, la snippet of one of the tracks, Crying in Chanel, has been shared, offering a glimpse into the project’s sound and setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable musical experience.