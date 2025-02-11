Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR have unveiled the cover art for their much-anticipated collaborative album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, set to release on February 14, 2025. The announcement was made on February 11, showcasing the duo adorned in oversized fur coats amidst a snowstorm, with Mississauga’s iconic Absolute Towers—also known as the “Marilyn Monroe Towers”—as the backdrop. This imagery pays homage to PARTYNEXTDOOR’s hometown, highlighting both artists’ personal connection to the location.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

The album comprises 15 tracks, blending the signature styles of both musicians. Drake has described the project as a mix of “turnt up songs” and “personal feelings,” aiming to provide listeners with a diverse auditory experience. He hoped that fans would share the album with their loved ones on Valentine’s Day, emphasizing its romantic and intimate themes.

The collaboration between Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR has been in the works for some time. Although they have previously joined forces on various tracks, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U marks their first full-length project together. The initial tease of the album occurred during the final night of PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Sorry I’m Outside Tour” in Canada, where Drake made a surprise appearance and hinted at the forthcoming release.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Drop ‘$ome $exy $ongs 4 U’ on Valentine’s Day

In addition to this joint venture, Drake has announced that he is working on his next solo album. While details remain scarce, he assured fans that it would be released “when the time is right.” For now, anticipation builds for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which promises to be a highlight of this year’s music releases.

Fans can look forward to the album’s release this Friday, just in time for Valentine’s Day. In the meantime, la snippet of one of the tracks, Crying in Chanel, has been shared, offering a glimpse into the project’s sound and setting the stage for what promises to be a memorable musical experience.


Related Topics:, , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage Milo Yiannopoulos Swastika T-Shirt Kanye West yeezy ADL

Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage
By February 11, 2025
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
By February 11, 2025
Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA A Super Bowl Weekend Filled with Subtle Shade Kendrick Lamar Anita Max Wynn Tour Drake Australia

Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA: A Super Bowl Subtle Shade
By February 11, 2025
‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Set for OTT Release Netflix When and Where to Watch the Tamil Blockbuster

Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Set to Release On Netflix
By February 11, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl Lewis Hamilton Javier Bardem

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Thriller ‘F1’ Drops Teaser Trailer Ahead of Super Bowl
By February 10, 2025
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet Florence Pugh,  Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier played by Sebastian Stan, John Walker/U.S. Agent, played by Wyatt Russell, Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian played by David Harbour,  Ava Starr/Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen, Antonia Dreykov/Taskmaster played by Olga Kurylenko. CIA Director Valentina Allegra de Fontaine leads this ensemble, portrayed by Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes Chaos – Meet the MCU’s Most Unhinged Team Yet
By February 10, 2025
The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics  Big Data Machine Learning Sports Analytics

The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics 
By February 11, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI Gig Wokrers India

Vahan.ai Secures Investment from Persol Group to Transform Blue-Collar Hiring with AI
By February 7, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics  Big Data Machine Learning Sports Analytics

The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics 
By February 11, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation Sony Playstation network DownDetector

PSN Outage Disrupts Gaming for 24 Hours—Sony Offers Compensation
By February 10, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Social Media

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
To Top
Loading...