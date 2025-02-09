Drake & PartyNextDoor Tease “Crying In Chanel” Ahead of “$$$4U” Album Release

Drake and PartyNextDoor have once again set the internet ablaze with excitement as they tease “Crying In Chanel,” a new track from their upcoming joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U). The album is set to drop on Valentine’s Day, and fans eagerly anticipate the duo’s signature mix of smooth R&B melodies and introspective lyrics.

Sneak Peek at “Crying In Chanel”

On Saturday evening, Drake shared a video snippet featuring PartyNextDoor standing in front of a wedding chapel, with the emotional track playing in the background. In the snippet, Drake’s lyrics hint at a complicated love story: “Shorty right here crying in the middle of Chanel. Are those tears of joy? I can’t tell. She say things I do for her I did for someone else. I’m just trying to help make me feel better about myself. Like my love language ain’t felt, damn. I just wanna ride. I just want to catch my vibe.”

The video features a woman seemingly celebrating an engagement while PartyNextDoor watches from a Lamborghini. The driver then drives off, leaving the woman standing in confusion. The visual ends with flashes of the album’s title, adding to the anticipation of its release.

Drake & PartyNextDoor’s Longtime Musical Chemistry

$$$4U continues a decade-long partnership between Drake and PartyNextDoor that began in 2013 with “Over Here.” Since then, they’ve collaborated on hits like “Recognize” and “Loyal”, blending Drake’s versatile flows with PartyNextDoor’s moody production.

The album was first teased in August 2024, when Drake surprised fans at PartyNextDoor’s Toronto concert at the Budweiser Stage. “When it gets a little chilly, PartyNextDoor and Drake album will be waiting right there for you,” Drake told the crowd, hinting at the fall/winter romance theme of the project.

What to Expect From $ome $exy $ongs 4 U

This marks Drake’s third major collaborative album, following “What a Time to Be Alive” (with Future) and “Her Loss” (with 21 Savage). For PartyNextDoor, $$$4U follows his 2024 release of PartyNextDoor 4 (P4), which ended a four-year hiatus from solo projects.

While no official tracklist has been released, “Crying In Chanel” suggests that the album will dive into deep emotional storytelling, something both artists have mastered in past collaborations.

Fans Eagerly Await the Valentine’s Day Release

With just days to go before $$$4U drops, excitement is at an all-time high. Drake’s recent promotional push, combined with the emotional “Crying In Chanel” teaser, has left fans speculating about the album’s sound, themes, and potential guest features.

Whether the project will lean more into Drake’s sentimental side or PartyNextDoor’s dreamy production, one thing is clear: $$$4U is shaping up to be the perfect Valentine’s Day soundtrack for lovers, exes, and late-night overthinkers alike.