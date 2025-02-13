Connect with us

Drake and PartyNextDoor Album Some Sexy Songs 4 U Track List out

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover and Track List for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Some Sexy Songs 4 U

Drake and PartyNextDoor Album Some Sexy Songs 4 U Track List out

Drake is back, and this time, he’s teaming up with longtime collaborator PartyNextDoor for a special Valentine’s Day release. Their highly anticipated joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U), officially drops worldwide on February 14, 2025, delivering a mix of smooth R&B, melodic rap, and signature OVO vibes. Drake has put up the track list just hours before the album drop.

A Romantic Comeback?

After a dramatic year that saw his feud with Kendrick Lamar dominate headlines, Drake seems to be shifting focus back to what he does best—making hits. $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is set to showcase his softer side, with PartyNextDoor adding his signature touch of sultry vocals and atmospheric production.

The duo first teased the project in August 2024, leaving fans eagerly waiting for new music. The official announcement came on February 3, 2025, when both artists confirmed the album’s release on social media, sending excitement across the internet.

Drake & PartyNextDoor Tease “Crying In Chanel” Ahead of “$$$4U” Album Release

What Time Does Some Sexy Songs 4 U Drop?

Like most major releases, $$$4U will be available at midnight ET worldwide. Here’s when you can start streaming in different time zones:

Los Angeles (PT) – 9:00 PM (Feb 13)

New York (ET) – 12:00 AM (Feb 14)

Toronto – 12:00 AM (Feb 14)

London (GMT) – 5:00 AM (Feb 14)

Paris (CET) – 6:00 AM (Feb 14)

New Delhi (IST) – 8:30 AM (Feb 14)

Sydney (AEST) – 4:00 PM (Feb 14)

Here is the tracklist 

 

Drake’s Anita Max Wynn Tour and Its Success

Drake’s “Anita Max Wynn” tour in Australia has been a resounding success, marking his first performance in the country since 2017. The tour commenced on February 4, 2025, in Perth, where Drake delivered a dynamic 90-minute set featuring hits like “Hotline Bling” and “Passionfruit.” 

In Melbourne, he continued to captivate audiences with a 43-song setlist and heartfelt messages encouraging fans to pursue their dreams. Drake gifted $50,000 to fans over two nights at the Rod Laver Arena, demonstrating his generosity and supporting personal endeavours such as European vacations and tech startups.  

Drake Declares ‘Drizzy Drake Is Very Much Still Alive’ as He Kicks Off Australia Tour

His return to Australia has been celebrated for its energetic performances and meaningful fan interactions, solidifying his strong connection with audiences worldwide.

Drake’s Big Move After Kendrick Lamar Drama

Drake’s last year was anything but quiet. Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” became a cultural moment, winning Song of the Year at the Grammys and getting a Super Bowl halftime performance. Many wondered how Drake would respond—and while Some Sexy Songs 4 U doesn’t seem to be a direct reply, it’s a clear statement that Drake is unfazed and doing what he does best.

Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA: A Super Bowl Subtle Shade

With Some Sexy Songs 4 U, Drake and PartyNextDoor deliver a Valentine’s Day soundtrack perfect for late-night vibes. Whether you’re celebrating love or healing from heartbreak, this album promises smooth beats, deep emotions, and undeniable chemistry between two of OVO Sound’s biggest stars.

Will $$$4U be the album that reclaims Drake’s dominance? We’ll find out soon.


