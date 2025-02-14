Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Drake & PartyNextDoor Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here on Valentine’s Day

Drake & PartyNextDoor Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here on Valentine’s Day $$$4U

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake & PartyNextDoor Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here on Valentine’s Day

Sound Plunge
Published on

Drake and PartyNextDoor have gifted fans with a long-awaited collaboration for Valentine’s Day. Their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U), officially dropped on February 14, 2025, and is already making waves. With 21 tracks spanning 74 minutes, the project blends smooth R&B vibes with energetic beats, offering a mix of sensual ballads and party anthems that make it perfect for the occasion.

This marks Drake’s first full-length project since 2023’s For All The Dogs and follows PartyNextDoor’s P4 album from 2024. The two artists have a long history of collaborations, with past hits like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” and “Loyal.” Their chemistry remains strong on $$$4U, showcasing their signature styles while exploring new creative directions.

A Highly Anticipated Release

Drake first teased the album in August 2024, fueling excitement among fans. In early February 2025, he confirmed the project during a concert in Melbourne as part of his Anita Max Wynn Tour. “I got an album coming out on Feb. 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” Drake told the crowd. “It’s got some turned-up songs for you, and there’s some personal feelings on there, too. Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, you can share that experience.”

The album’s cover art, revealed earlier this month, features Drake and PartyNextDoor in fur coats in front of the iconic Marilyn Monroe Towers in Canada. The visual adds to the album’s luxurious and romantic aesthetic.

Album Highlights & Tracklist

With 21 songs, $$$4U takes listeners on a journey through love, heartbreak, and celebration.  The project is a mix of sultry, laid-back tracks and more upbeat, celebratory songs, reflecting the signature styles of both artists. While fans are eager to dissect the lyrics, it is clear that Drake won’t address his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar on any of the songs. This is a Valentine’s Day album with PartyNextDoor, where Drake will speak to audiences worldwide in a language he masters.

Listen to the complete album :

Fan Reactions & Early Success

Since its release, $$$4U has dominated social media, with fans praising the duo’s chemistry and the album’s seamless production. The project is already trending on streaming platforms, with multiple tracks making their way onto curated playlists and charts.

Drake continues his Anita Max Wynn Tour with upcoming performances in Sydney and Brisbane. With fresh material to perform, fans can expect exciting setlists featuring new tracks from $$$4U.

With its blend of romance, nostalgia, and energy, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is poised to be one of 2025’s biggest releases, proving that Drake and PartyNextDoor are an unstoppable duo in the music industry.

‘Nokia’ is the track we are vibing on. Tell us yours.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage Milo Yiannopoulos Swastika T-Shirt Kanye West yeezy ADL

Ye’s Super Bowl Ad Directs Fans to Website Selling Swastika T-Shirts, Sparking Outrage
By February 11, 2025
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
By February 11, 2025
Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA A Super Bowl Weekend Filled with Subtle Shade Kendrick Lamar Anita Max Wynn Tour Drake Australia

Drake, Serena Williams, and SZA: A Super Bowl Subtle Shade
By February 11, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West Drake, Steven Spielberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Woody Allen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Simon & Garfunkel, and Jerry Seinfeld Deepfakes AI Generated Ye Antisemitism Swastika T-Shirt

Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West
By February 13, 2025
Bradley Cooper to Operate Camera for the First Time in New Film ‘Is This Thing On?’ Will Arnett Laura Dern Emily Blunt

Bradley Cooper to Operate Camera for the First Time in New Film ‘Is This Thing On?’
By February 13, 2025
‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Set for OTT Release Netflix When and Where to Watch the Tamil Blockbuster

Tamil Blockbuster ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Set to Release On Netflix
By February 11, 2025
Three individuals engaged at computers, collaborating on RFP response management in a professional setting.The Advantages of Utilizing Software for RFP Response Management

The Advantages of Utilizing Software for RFP Response Management
By February 12, 2025
The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics  Big Data Machine Learning Sports Analytics

The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics 
By February 11, 2025
India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World - AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready Ankit Mehta Founder ideaForge technologies

India’s NETRA 5 Drone by ideaForge Shocks the World—AI-Powered, Jam-Proof, and Battle-Ready
By February 10, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Zero-Trust Security in Healthcare Why It’s Essential for Data Protection Card Scanner HIPAA Cyberattack GDPR

Zero-Trust Security in Healthcare: Why It’s Essential for Data Protection
By February 14, 2025
Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West Drake, Steven Spielberg, and Mark Zuckerberg Woody Allen, Sacha Baron Cohen, Simon & Garfunkel, and Jerry Seinfeld Deepfakes AI Generated Ye Antisemitism Swastika T-Shirt

Scarlett Johansson Demands AI Limits After Viral Deepfake Video Condemning Kanye West
By February 13, 2025
The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics  Big Data Machine Learning Sports Analytics

The Impact of Big Data on Modern Sports Betting Analytics 
By February 11, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Hellenic Volcanic Arc

State of Emergency Declared in Santorini After Days of Earthquakes
By February 8, 2025
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Nude Look Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy 67 Grammy Awards

E! News

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Shocking Grammys Appearance Sparks Controversy
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action

Grammy Awards

Bianca Censori’s See-Through Grammys Dress Sparks Debate, But No Legal Action
To Top
Loading...