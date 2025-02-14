Drake & PartyNextDoor Album $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is here on Valentine’s Day

Drake and PartyNextDoor have gifted fans with a long-awaited collaboration for Valentine’s Day. Their joint album, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U ($$$4U), officially dropped on February 14, 2025, and is already making waves. With 21 tracks spanning 74 minutes, the project blends smooth R&B vibes with energetic beats, offering a mix of sensual ballads and party anthems that make it perfect for the occasion.

This marks Drake’s first full-length project since 2023’s For All The Dogs and follows PartyNextDoor’s P4 album from 2024. The two artists have a long history of collaborations, with past hits like “Come and See Me,” “Recognize,” and “Loyal.” Their chemistry remains strong on $$$4U, showcasing their signature styles while exploring new creative directions.

A Highly Anticipated Release

Drake first teased the album in August 2024, fueling excitement among fans. In early February 2025, he confirmed the project during a concert in Melbourne as part of his Anita Max Wynn Tour. “I got an album coming out on Feb. 14 with my brother PartyNextDoor. It’s called $ome $exy $ongs 4 U,” Drake told the crowd. “It’s got some turned-up songs for you, and there’s some personal feelings on there, too. Hopefully, whoever you’re with on Valentine’s Day, you can share that experience.”

The album’s cover art, revealed earlier this month, features Drake and PartyNextDoor in fur coats in front of the iconic Marilyn Monroe Towers in Canada. The visual adds to the album’s luxurious and romantic aesthetic.

Album Highlights & Tracklist

With 21 songs, $$$4U takes listeners on a journey through love, heartbreak, and celebration. The project is a mix of sultry, laid-back tracks and more upbeat, celebratory songs, reflecting the signature styles of both artists. While fans are eager to dissect the lyrics, it is clear that Drake won’t address his ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar on any of the songs. This is a Valentine’s Day album with PartyNextDoor, where Drake will speak to audiences worldwide in a language he masters.

Listen to the complete album :

Fan Reactions & Early Success

Since its release, $$$4U has dominated social media, with fans praising the duo’s chemistry and the album’s seamless production. The project is already trending on streaming platforms, with multiple tracks making their way onto curated playlists and charts.

Drake continues his Anita Max Wynn Tour with upcoming performances in Sydney and Brisbane. With fresh material to perform, fans can expect exciting setlists featuring new tracks from $$$4U.

With its blend of romance, nostalgia, and energy, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U is poised to be one of 2025’s biggest releases, proving that Drake and PartyNextDoor are an unstoppable duo in the music industry.

‘Nokia’ is the track we are vibing on. Tell us yours.