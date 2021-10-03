The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is investigating children of prominent Bollywood actors in connection to a rave party it had busted onboard a passenger cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai. At least 10 people have been detained by the drug enforcement agency.









Sources reveal the raid was conducted on Cordelia cruise liner’s Empress ship, where illicit drugs – cocaine, hashish, ecstasy, mephedrone and others were found. This came about after a tipoff. NCB officials, disgusted as passengers, entered the ship. The team was led by zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

An official said no passenger has been allowed to disembark from the ship as probe continues. “So far no arrest has been made by us,” Wankhede told the media. “We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating eight to ten persons.”

The NCB said a total of eight persons, including two females, have been apprehended and their role being investigated in relation to the said recovery. The agency has registered crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter.

However, the NCB Zonal Director declined to comment if there were any celebrities present at the party. NCB officials, as per various reports, claimed that a few days ago they had received information about the rave party that was being organized in the passenger cruise ship which was to leave for Goa on Saturday evening. Accordingly, the NCB personnel, disguised as passengers, booked tickets and boarded the cruise.

A source said that as soon as the cruise left Mumbai coast and reached mid-sea, few passengers started consuming drugs after which the NCB officials then started their raid and caught them red-handed. The captain of the vessel was instructed to take the ship to the international cruise terminal at Ballard Pier in south Mumbai.

Latest development, as per sources, is that the NCB is questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan. His phone has been seized and is being scanned by authorities to check for any indication of his involvement in the possession or consumption of drugs. The narcotics bureau is investigating the chats received on the phones that have been seized from the drug bust.

It should be noted that Aryan Khan has not been booked on any charges and has not been arrested. The probe is ongoing.