About 10,000 startups came up in the last six months giving a glimpse of India’s capabilities in technology and innovation, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Acknowledging that the 21st century is completely technology-driven, he praised the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).









Addressing the 54th Convocation of the IIT Kanpur, PM Modi highlighted that technology is going to increase dominance in different fields. “Life without technology would now be incomplete in a way,” he said. “This is the age of competition of life and technology, and I am sure you will definitely come out ahead in this.”

The prime minister said that in this 75th year of independence, more than 75 unicorns have come up in India. “More than 50,000 startups have been established. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last six months. Today India has emerged as the second-largest startup hub in the world. Many of the startups have been started by the youth of our IITs only.”

He acknowledged that the thinking and attitude which is the youths’ today, the same attitude is also of India. “Earlier if the thinking was to run the work, then today the thinking is to do something, work and bring results. Earlier, if there was an attempt to get away from the problems, then today resolutions are taken to solve the problems.”

Also Read: Banks need to strengthen corporate governance and risk management: RBI

Highlighting the debate about globalization, PM Modi said Indian companies and products have the opportunity to make a mark globally. He also highlighted India’s ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat. “I want you to become impatient for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (a self-reliant India).” PM Modi said self-reliant India is the basic form of complete freedom, where the country will not depend on anyone.