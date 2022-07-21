Burger Singh raises Rs 30 cr in funding led by Negen Capital

Homegrown Burger Singh has raised Rs 30 crore in Series A funding led by Negen capital, the company said on Wednesday. Lets ventures, Mumbai angels, Old World Hospitality (Rohit Khattar) and Jasleen Royal (Singer, songwriter and composer) also participated in the funding round, a statement said.









The round also saw participation from existing investors RB Investments, Rukam Capital, KCT Family Office and VM Salgaocar family office. The company aims to deploy these funds towards its expansive growth plans to launch an additional 120 food court outlets in the current fiscal.

“Our robust business model has sailed steadfast through two unprecedented global events – the pandemic and inflation. With this round, both current and new investors have once again supported our mantra,” Burger Singh CEO and founder Kabir Jeet Singh said in the statement.

The company has over 80 outlets in Delhi NCR, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dehradun, Jammu, Nagpur, Ahmedabad, Jhansi, Chandigarh, Amritsar and others with another 12 franchises under fit-outs across the country.