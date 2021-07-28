The AAP-led Delhi government is set to launch 20 Schools of Specialized Excellence (SoSE), for students in classes IX to XII, on August 15. It will be affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

Manish Sisodia, the Delhi Education Minister, made this announcement during the second general body meeting of SoSE. The government is partnering with the Australian Council for Educational Research and Boston Consulting Group to implement the project.









“Students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in the area of their interest, which will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and abroad,” Sisodia said. “It is important to identify and provide specialized education to students who have a specific aptitude and deep interest.”

The deputy chief minister said the Delhi government is committed towards providing world-class education to the children of Delhi. “In the past five years, we have worked to improve the basics of the education system. We are not stopping at this. We now aspire for the best in the world.”

The schools are intended for those with special aptitude and interest in specific domains of study such as science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), as well as humanities, performing and visual arts, and high-end 21st century skills. Of the 20 SoSEs, eight schools will specialize in science, technology, engineering and maths; five in humanities and high-end 21st century skills; and two in performing and visual arts.

The Delhi government aims to set up around 100 such schools to cover all domains in every educational zone in Delhi so that children from across the city can access specialized schools in their neighborhood. Sisodia said students at SoSEs will receive excellent learning opportunities in the area of their interest that will enable them to join some of the best universities and institutions in the country and aboard.

“It is important to identify and provide specialized education to students who have specific aptitude and deep interest. In the first, admissions will be offered in Class 9 in SoSEs in humanities, performing and visual arts and high-end 21st century skills, whereas, in the STEM schools, admissions will be offered at the 9th and 11th grade levels.”

The minister said students seeking admissions in SoSEs will have to take an aptitude test.