In an increasingly interconnected and global marketplace, studying abroad quickly and effectively builds proficiencies that help students excel in their careers. In an average year, nearly more than 6.5 lakh Indian students move overseas for higher education. This data has been stated by the Bureau of Immigration and by next year, it is estimated to go up to 1.8 million students.

The overall procedure of enrolling in an international university to settle in an unknown land is not very easy. There are challenges at every step. Thus, to have a hassle-free experience in this journey of studying abroad, here are the brands to help students in 2023. Starting from getting admission to your dream university to finding accommodation these brands will assist and guide you at every turn.

Here is the list of the study abroad brands for making the new journey for all aspiring students comfortable.

ESS Global: ESS Global Private Limited, formerly known as Express Student Services, is a consultancy firm that provides recruitment services for students who wish to study abroad. Incepted in 2013, the company focuses on recruiting students to study abroad across various destinations like Australia, Canada, Europe, New Zealand, etc., and partners with various prestigious universities & amp; colleges in these locations.

University Living: University Living is a global student accommodation marketplace that assists students seeking higher education in finding housing near universities around the world. The goal is to make the transition into a student’s life as easy as possible. It is a tech-enabled platform that lets students search-compare-books from over 1.75 million beds in 300+ popular student cities across the UK, Ireland, Australia, Europe, USA, and Canada.

Planet Education: Planet Education is another fantastic site to check for seeking incredible experiences and possibilities overseas including Australia, Canada, or the United States. Since its inception in 1999, this platform has assisted over 20,000 students. What’s amazing about it is that it has offices in other nations. Planet Education has representatives in India, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Australia, or Bangladesh to discuss your goals. Candidates can undergo skill and standardized test training before submitting their application or being called for an interview, which may boost their chances of acceptance.

Leverage Edu: Leverage Edu helps students navigate and assess their journey thus far, matches them to personalised mentors, and counsels them towards their higher education dream with an employability lens.It has a team of 250+ driven student-first individuals and presence across 35+ locations abroad.

Navitas: The Navitas Group has been a significant name in global higher education. Over 30 universities in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Canada, Netherlands, Singapore and Sri Lanka have partnered with Navitas as market pioneers in the university pathway sector. By being flexible and focusing on the long-term, Navitas shares the expertise, global resources and capabilities to support the university partners’ international strategic objectives and reach. Their proven partnership model takes a collaborative and transparent approach in order to align with their partners’ goals, mission, vision, and objectives in achieving long-term success.