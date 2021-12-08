E-commerce startup Kreate raises an undisclosed amount in SEED round

Kreate, an e-commerce marketplace offering a unique integrated online pre-selling platform has raised an undisclosed amount of funds in a SEED round from We Founder Circle, and others. The investment round also witnessed participation of esteemed angel investors including- Ankesh Sagar- Head of Marketing, Workato, Sandeep Balaji- CEO, IncrementumX, and Abhishek Kishore Gupta- CEO,Turbotic.









The organization plans to exhaust the funds in team building, marketing, and product development. The fund exhaustion plans fall in sync with the fiscal targets at the startup that include reaching a transaction volume worth 5 Million USD, and strengthening the technology backbone to support a user base of at least 200,000 Users.

“Kreate has provided an amazing scope for individual creators, local artisans, providing a platform to talented artists who struggle to sell online. They have amassed a great interest from the creators as well as the consumers. Since their beginning, 85% of the sellers are women which talks about how they intend to empower women”, says Mr. Neeraj Tyagi, co-founder, We Founder Circle.

“With a market currently growing leaps and bounds for creators across the nation, I believe Kreate will empower millions of creators in India”, says Mr.Vittal Ramakrishna, founder, Kreate.

“It is a great flow of economy from small town to mainstream in the rising startup scenario. The start-ups like Kreate are bringing forth the small town talent and converging the economy for greater benefits. More models in the space would accelerate and contribute to the whole ecosystem and it will be a significant and noticeable mark in the whole economy”, said Mr. Gaurav VK Singhvi, Co-Founder We Founder Circle

In a short span of time, Kreate has been able to build a community of 9000+ creators, selling 20,000+ products, and clocking transactions worth 13+ crores. Since its inception, Kreate has managed to raise an Angel round of funding in August 2020.