Venture funding into Indian startups soared up between September 20 and 25 with the total capital inflow touching USD 800 mn. The massive surge in investment came on the back of USD 450 fundraise by used vehicle platform CARS24. Delhivery and Medikabazaar continue to get strong investor backing with an investment of USD 76.5 and USD USD 75 respectively. As many as 35 startups raised around USD 799 mn this week excluding a few undisclosed deals.









Here’s the weekly funding roundup of Indian startups for fourth week of September (Sep 20- Sep 25)

CARS24 on Monday said it has raised USD 450 million (about Rs 3,321.3 crore) in funding from DST Global, Falcon Edge, SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and others

Logistics unicorn Delhivery on Friday announced that it has raised $76.4 from Lee Fixel’s venture capital firm, Addition.

Healthcare startup Medikabazaar has raised USD 75 million in Series C investment round from domestic PE firm Creaegis Principals, UK’s CDC Group and existing investors

AI semiconductor firm Deep Vision, Inc secured $35 million in funding, led by Tiger Global.

Online interior design platform Design Cafe has raised $25 million as part of its extended Series B round led by existing investors WestBridge Capital and joined by Sixth Sense Ventures.

Fintech startup ePayLater scooped $10 million in its Series B round from a clutch of investors including Zurich-based Responsability Investments AG, Blue Ashva Capital, Pravega Ventures and others.

Bangalore-based startup HappyCredit, an instant cashback rewards application, has raised INR 5 crores in a pre-seed round to accelerate growth

BeepKart has raised a $3 million seed round led by Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures, with participation from angel investors

Health and fitness community platform Fittr on Thursday said it has raised USD 11.5 million (about Rs 84.7 crore) in funding, co-led by Dream Capital and Elysian Park Ventures

Fintech platform Chqbook on Thursday announced that it has raised Rs 40 crore in a Pre-Series B round

Bengaluru-based Tummoc has raised $0.54 million in its seed funding round from prominent angel investors including Vineet Singh (Founder of HMPL Consulting), Krishna D (Software Development Manager at Amazon),

Guwahati-based 3D Digital Asset platform My3DSelfie has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A round from NEDFi Ventures and AccelNest.

Healthcare AI startup, Endimension, incubated at IIT Bombay in 2018, has raised Rs 2.3 crore in a seed round from Inflection Point Ventures, an angel investment platform.

Auntie Fung’s, a quick-service-restaurant (QSR) startup, has raised Rs3.35 crore or $0.45 million in an angel round led by Indian Angel Network (IAN)

Bangalore-based, home construction marketplace Kolo on Wednesday said it has raised USD 550K in a pre-seed funding round led by Better Capital.

ZestMoney, which offers Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 50 million (about Rs 369 crore) from global BNPL provider Zip Co Ltd.

New Delhi-based EV Plugs—electric vehicle (EV)charging station aggregator platform covering EV charging stations on Thursday announced to have raised $150,000 in a round led by family and friends.

IT start-up Lio on Wednesday said it has raised around Rs 37 crore in a seed funding round led by Sequoia Capital India and Lightspeed India.

Edtech platform BrainGymJr has raised INR 2.5 crore or $0.33 million in its Angel round in July 2021.

Learning platform for non-academic skills, FrontRow has secured $14 million led by Eight Roads Ventures and GSV.

Wow Momo Foods raised over USD 15 million (around Rs 110.49 crore) in series C funding round led by Tree Line Investment Management.

Bluepad, a vernacular content platform, has raised Rs 1.8 crore or $0.24 million in pre-seed round led by Titan Capital and AngelList’s Syndicate.

Leading stem cell bank LifeCell International raised Rs 255 crore in a funding round led by healthcare investment firm OrbiMed Asia Partners IV.

Tech firm Fivetran on Monday said it has raised USD 565 million in funding (about Rs 4,161.8 crore) led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z).

Aerchain, an AI tech startup focused on the procurement segment, has raised $3 million in its pre-Series A round co-led by IndiaMart and Season Two Ventures.

Live Commerce SaaS platform Swirl has raised USD 250,000 in a pre-seed funding round led by global strategic investors and angels based in the US, Singapore, Middle-East and Europe.

Digital pet care startup, Supertails, raised Rs 5.75 crore or $0.78 million in a venture debt round led by venture debt fund, Alteria Capital.

Karbon Card, a fintech startup focused on corporate cards, has raised $12 million in its pre-Series A round led by US-based fintech firm Unicorn Ramp, Rainfall Ventures, Roka Works and Y Combinator.

Health-tech startup SiCureMi raised $0.42 million in pre-seed funding through grants from Pfizer India, Sanofi India, BIRAC, C-Camp, COPIC, and RightSide Capital.

Blockchain technology enabler New Street Technologies raised $4 million funding in a follow-on round.

Professional growth focussed AI videobot startup Expertrons has raised an undisclosed sum from industry veterans Kunal Shah (Founder of Cred) and Anant Maheshwari (President, Microsoft India).

India’s leading venture debt fund, Trifecta Capital has infused INR 20 crores in debt financing in Revenue Based Financing platform, Klub.

Mindler, a career guidance platform for students and educators, bagged $1.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round