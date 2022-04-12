LimeChat raises $4.2 million round led by Stellaris Venture Partners

LimeChat, the world’s first human-level chatbot startup that enables D2C brands leverage conversational marketing, has raised $4.2 million in Seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Pi Ventures, Titan Capital and marquee angel investors.









Founded in 2020 by Aniket Bajpai and Nikhil Gupta, LimeChat delivers tangible impact for D2C brands and consumers alike by creating the most compelling user experiences using the power of human-level AI chatbots. LimeChat’s assistant lets the brand instantly respond to customer queries throughout the buying journey, from product discovery to checkout to returns. LimeChat’s WhatsApp Retention Campaigns help brands engage customers on WhatsApp at critical points in their buying journey, from abandoned checkout to feedback to win-back of existing users. This allows brands to increase campaign conversions by 3x, reduce support workloads by 70%, and improve customer satisfaction.

In the last 6 months, LimeChat has witnessed a 3X growth and has expanded its client base to over 125 brands in India / across the globe including Mamaearth, MCaffeine, Wow Skin Science to name a few. The funds raised will be utilized to strengthen its product and expand its go to market operations.

Nikhil Gupta, Co-founder of LimeChat said, ‘’Despite spending a lot of energy, human resources and capital, some stellar brands miss out on delivering quality customer experience and support. LimeChat was conceived with the mission to help brands leverage conversational mediums and powerful automations to create the most compelling user experiences. Our growing client base stands testimony to the impact we have been able to generate for businesses. As we continue to build a category-defining SaaS company for global eCommerce brands, with Stellaris’ track record in building global SaaS leaders and defining growth stories of leading D2C brands, we could not think of a better partner to support us in this journey.

Alok Goyal, Partner, Stellaris Venture Partners said, “D2C as a category has witnessed explosive growth in the last few years. Pairing this with the opportunity that WhatsApp poses for brands to leverage as a commercial channel can create exceptional customer experiences. We first partnered with Limechat about a year ago and the business has only gone from strength to strength since then. In addition to their fundamental technical abilities, Aniket and Nikhil have also impressed us with their business building acumen. We are delighted to be leading this round, and are looking forward to what lies next in conversational AI.”

Shubham Sandeep, MD at pi Ventures said, “Since our early partnership with Nikhil and Aniket at LimeChat, we have been astounded by the speed and quality of execution and growth. Some of India’s top brands have already seen an increase in sales and reduction in customer support costs and response times by leveraging the sophisticated NLP engine developed by LimeChat. We are in the early innings of conversational commerce and are proud to partner with the LimeChat team as they scale globally.”