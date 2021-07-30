A.I. based Edutainment start-up, SP Robotic Works raises $3Mn in Series A funding led by Mount Judi India Growth Fund. The funding round witnessed additional participation from BCCL and its existing investors Indian Angel Network and multiple renowned Angel Investors like Ajai Chowdhry(Founder, HCL), Raman Roy(Chairman and Managing Director – Quatrro) etc. The funds raised will be used to strengthen and amplify the company’s user base and expand the product portfolio.









SP Robotic Works, a D2C (Direct to Consumer) Company founded by Sneha Priya and Pranavan, raised their first seed investment in 2016 to create a revolutionary breakthrough in the Edtech sector with their A.I. Based learning platform called “SPARKY”. SPARKY is the only Online intelligent platform that enables fun practical learning using hands-on experiments in personalized, seamless and interactive pedagogy with 3D Animations to engage students like never before! The company uses its unique pedagogy of Learn, Build and Collaborate to engage its students in the Robotics, Drone and Coding technologies today, and plans to foray into Math & Science with this Series A Funding. SPRW also plans to utilise this funding for talent acquisition in order to expand its current team strength to 150+.

In Addition to its online presence in 14 countries like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand, and Mauritius etc, the company has omnichannel presence through their STEM experience & collaboration centres, called SP Robotics Maker Lab, present at 75+ locations across 27 cities in India, making it India’s largest network. SPARKY, the AI-enabled Platform, guides every student individually providing a gamified learning experience with rich animations, real-time concepts and interactive questions highlighting real-time progress of the students along with their practical experiments. The start-up offers Technology focused courses and kits like Robotics, Coding, Drones, A.I., VR, AR and soon will expand to the overall vision of having Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Their partnership with market leaders such as Unity and DJI in each domain, adds credibility and ensure quality of content. Every course and Kit is accredited by STEM.org, a US Based Accreditation firm.

Commenting on the Investment, Sneha Priya, Co-Founder and CEO at SP Robotic Works said, “SP Robotic Works believes in building a scalable and highly qualitative platform that can enable practical learning of concepts in a fun way. As a means to scale with quality, we developed SPARKY which today teaches all our customers in a personalized manner – a best teacher for every student. The aim is to encourage children to develop a liking for the practical aspect of concepts that will enable a boost in their cognitive, problem solving and logical thinking skills. The funding will help us to further take this ambition to new heights and diversify our product portfolio and strengthen our user base”.

SP Robotic Works has an active online community of students in the age group bracket of 7 to 17 with skills in Robotics, Drones, IoT, Artificial Intelligence(AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and other Next Generation STEM and Coding technologies. It has designed reusable learning kits, enabling children to assemble, build algorithms and see their code in action through a robot or drone making it more interesting and fun. The learning happens online via their digitized content delivered through SPARKY in a personalized and fun way to each learner. The company has been recognized with more than 35 awards and operates across international borders like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Mauritius.

Talking about the investment, Mr. Vedamoorthy Namasivayam, General Partner, at Mount Judi India Growth Fund who is also an incoming board member to SPRW said, “The SP Robotic Works team has a deep understanding of the edtech landscape in India and has created a revolutionary learning platform with their AI based teacher – “SPARKY” to provide personalized gamified learning experience to each of its students. Its Maker Lab network across India perfectly complements its AI based teaching platform – ‘SPARKY”, setting the base for strong penetration and growth. We appreciate the practical and hands-on learning pedagogical approach at affordable fees, which enable more children to enjoy during the learning process.”

“SP Robotics is all about bringing problem solving ability to students. After accomplishing that very well, this fund raise is to make them enjoy science and math as well as they did with ranger and codey. I’m very glad supporting SPRW journey as Sneha Priya and Pranavan push the EdTech space into the next orbit” Says Nagaraja Prakasam, IAN lead investor and incoming board member also the Founder Chairman of Native lead Foundation that co-invests in this round”, added Mr. Naga Prakasam, Lead Angel Investor, Indian Angel Network.

With the new investment of $3Mn in Series A funding, SP Robotic Works stands at a total of $4 investment throughout Seed, Pre-Series A and Series A funding round with a marquee angel networks on its cap table consisting of Indian Angel Network, The Chennai Angels, Native Angel Network & Malabar Angel Network.

About SP Robotic Works:

SP Robotic Works is India’s #1 online edutainment company revolutionizing the EdTech landscape by gamifying the learning experience for students with their personalized AI-based teacher “SPARKY”. The company specializes in providing experiential learning to students between the age of 7 and 17 in latest technologies like Robotics, Coding, Drone, AI, VR, IoT and everything that promotes STEM education. The company has been recognized with more than 35 awards and operates across international borders like Australia, UAE, Singapore, Thailand and Mauritius. In Addition to its online presence in 14 countries, the company has omnichannel presence through their STEM experience & collaboration centres, called SP Robotics Maker Lab, present at 75+ locations across 27 cities in India