The no. 1 top free education app on Google Play Store, Teachmint has raised $20 million in a Pre-Series B round led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures. Teachmint, India’s largest live teaching platform, is a mobile-first teaching platform built exclusively to help teachers digitize their classrooms.









The fresh infusion of funds will power the platform’s continued focus on the development of live teaching technology as well as aid the enhancement of their product. The funding will also fuel Teachmint’s expansion into newer market and the hiring of skilled talent.

Mihir Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO at Teachmint, said it has been truly humbling to see the widespread adoption of Teachmint by teachers and students across India. “With our platform usage growing 25x over the last quarter, we are becoming the default teaching application in India and the largest live teaching platform globally, outside China,” Gupta shared. “Over the past one year, we have brought together some of the top minds in Product and Engineering to address the big technology-infrastructure gap in teaching and learning through our proprietary platform. Our mission is to empower every teacher through technology and significantly transform the learning impact for students across the globe. We are excited to have continued support of Learn Capital and CM Ventures in this mission.”

Vinit Sukhija, Partner at Learn Capital, highlighted that in just 12 months, Teachmint has blossomed from a nascent idea to the number 1 ranked education app in India – an unprecedented growth narrative for an Indian edtech company. “This market resonance is a testament to the Teachmint team’s ongoing commitment to authentically incorporating teachers’ perspectives into the company’s ever-expanding suite of market-pioneering digital teaching tools,” Sukhija said. “Having inaugurated its partnership with Teachmint just several months ago, Learn Capital is thrilled to now augment its partnership at this critical juncture in the company’s trajectory as it plans for exciting new product launches and international expansion.”

In May 2021, the platform raised $16.5 million in Series A funding led by Learn Capital with participation from CM Ventures, Lightspeed and Better Capital. This is Teachmint’s fourth round of fundraise in roughly a year from its inception, making it the fastest edtech startup in India to raise $40 million. With this latest round of funding, the company has also recorded a 3x jump in its valuation in just two months.

Moreover, the company has also launched a new product which expands the offerings to schools and colleges. Teachmint for Institute offers educational institutes a highly simple, effective and intuitive platform to conduct and monitor all their online classes and institute activities. From automating attendance, fees collection and performance assessments to recording and storing lectures, Teachmint for Institute helps educational institutes become future-ready and operate in a unique blend of online and offline through technology enablement.

Furthermore, Teachmint is the sole vernacular video solution for teachers in the country and is available in 10 Indian languages other than English. Its unique features also help teachers conduct live classes, record and store lectures, chart out course structures, automate performance assessment, maintain smooth administration workflow and collect fees. In recent times, students, parents and institutes have embraced online teaching and learning platforms at a rapid pace, further fueling the demand for digital tools that can help in the seamless digitalization of offline classrooms.

There is also a dire need for platforms that can supplement traditional in-person learning by eliminating geographical barriers with the help of a distance/remote learning solution.