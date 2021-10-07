Twin Health secures Rs 1000 crore in series C round

Diabetic-focused healthcare start-up Twin Health has raised USD 140 million (around Rs 1,000 crore) in Series-C funding from investors like Sequoia Capital India, Iconiq Capital, and Perceptive Advisors, among others.









Founded in 2018, the Silicon Valley- and Chennai-headquartered start-up invented the whole-body digital twin technology that helps reverse and prevent chronic metabolic diseases, especially type-2 diabetes, apart from improving energy and physical health, it said. The proceeds will be used to fund its expansion in India as well as the US, it added.

The Series-C funding round was led by Sequoia Capital India, Iconiq Capital, Perceptive Advisors, Corner Ventures, LTS Investments, and Helena and Sofina, said Twin Health in a statement. The whole body technology helps solve the chronic metabolic disease in diabetic patients and is particularly good for India which is the diabetic capital of the world. Powered by artificial intelligence, the technology is a dynamic representation of each individual’s unique metabolism, built from thousands of data points collected daily via non-invasive wearable sensors and self-reported preferences.

It provides guidance on nutrition, sleep, activity and meditative breathing to patients and their doctors and helps them prevent a variety of chronic metabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and liver diseases, said Twin Health founder and Chief Executive Jahangir Mohammed. In clinical trials, over 90 per cent achieved type-2 diabetes reversal and 92 per cent eliminated all diabetes medication within 90 days of joining the service, he added.

Mohammed is a serial inventor, entrepreneur and tech pioneer, having earlier founded Kineto Wireless in 2000, which pioneered the use of WiFi in mobile phones for indoor voice and data. He later founded and built Jasper Technologies into a leading global IoT platform, which was later acquired by Cisco for USD1.4 billion in 2016. India has over 70 million suffering from type 2 diabetes, the second highest in the world. By 2045, this is expected to touch 134 million, said Maluk Mohamed, co-founder and head of global research at the company, adding that complications from diabetes cause one in 20 deaths in the country.

Twin Health offers an all-inclusive programme consisting of multiple sensors like continuous glucose monitors and fitness watches, as well as comprehensive blood tests, consultations with doctors, health coaches and more. Their technology continuously monitors the health of the individual and enables doctors and their coaches to take quick actions. Through an easy-to-use app, patients and their care team are provided individualised, precise, timely guidance across nutrition, sleep, activity and meditative breathing.

Shashank Joshi, chief scientist at Twin Health and consultant endocrinologist at the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai and the president of the Indian Academy of Diabetes, said it has been scientifically proven that type-2 diabetes can be reversed by healing the root cause of chronic metabolic diseases with highly personalised data-driven recommendations to doctors and patients. Twin Health also collaborates with IIT-Madras in technology development and health research validation.