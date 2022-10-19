Connect with us

Used two-wheeler sale-purchase platform Beepkart raises USD 9 million

Beepkart, an online platform for sale and purchase of used two-wheelers, has raised USD 9 million in a funding round led by Vertex Ventures.



The series-A round also saw participation from existing investors Stellaris Venture Partners and Chiratae Ventures. Stellaris and Chiratae Ventures had led the USD 3-million seed round of the Bengaluru-based startup in September 2021, Stellaris said in a statement on Wednesday.

Also read: Web3 startups in India raise USD 1.3 billion in two years: NASSCOM-Hashed Emergent

Founded in early 2021 by Hemir Doshi and Abhishek Saraf, Beepkart offers a transparent and product-led journey to sellers and buyers of used two-wheelers. While used car sales are more than double of new car sales, the used two-wheeler market is not that big, even though there are 24 crore two-wheelers on road. According to industry reports, the used two-wheeler market is around USD 10 billion, but is plagued by lack of trust, convenience and value for money. The startup will use the fresh capital for building internal products and systems and to scale up the business geographically.


