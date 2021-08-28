The last week of August witnessed a slight uptick in venture investment, as compared to previous week. As many as 26 deals were struck with capital inflow of over USD 310 million during this period. Venture funding crossed USD 1 billion each in first two weeks of August but it declined in the second half of the month. The month also saw B2B manufacturing startup Zetwerk entering the unicorn club after USD 150 mn fundraise.









Here is the weekly rounds up of fundraise by Indian startups

Women healthcare platform, Elda Health raised USD 1.5 million (around Rs 11 crore) in a seed funding round from Avaana Capital, Orios Ventures and Ananth Narayanan Family office.

Sporjo, an online sports education company, raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.8 crore) in funding led by Punit Balan Group Chairman Punit Balan.

Gurugram-based edtech firm Camp K12 raised USD 12 million funding in series A round led by Matrix Partners India and Elevation Capital.

Ruptok Fintech: Ruptok Fintech, a startup focused on providing loans against gold, has secured debt funding of Rs 14 crore or $1.9 million from Delhi-based NBFC Eclear Leasing and Finance.

D2C fashion brand Bewakoof raised Rs 60 crore led by InvestCorp. IvyCap Ventures and Spring Marketing Capital also participated in the round.

Financial services startup Winvesta on Wednesday said it has raised funds as part of its seed round from Speciale Invest, Blume Founders Fund and CRED’s Kunal Shah

Curefoods, which operates the cloud kitchen brand EatFit, on Wednesday announced a USD 13 million Series A fund raise.

Agritech robotics startup TartanSense raised USD 5 million (around Rs 37 crore) from investors for business expansion and growth.

Advantage Club, an AI-driven platform for employee management, has raised $1.7 million in a new round led by Y-Combinator, Broom Ventures, Liquid.vc and Kunal Shah. Angel investors from the US, Middle East and Southeast Asia have also joined the fresh round.

House of Kieraya (HoK), known for furniture and lifestyle rental brand Furlenco, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 15 million (Rs 111.23 cr) from alternative debt platform TradeCred.

Digital healthtech platform Breathe Well-being on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (around Rs 40 crore) in Series A round led by Accel.

Tooliqa Innovations: Gurugram-based deep tech startup Tooliqa has raised $1.5 million in its pre-seed round led by Aditya Raj, Dipak Singh, and Deepak Bansal of MarketCube. A clutch of angels such as Dilip Singh, Raj Gupta, Sooraj Malik and Anant Jain have also participated.

Online food brand NOTO raised Rs 4 crore or $0.55 million from Titan Capital, Rockstud Capital, John Abraham, WEH Ventures, and others.

Smytten, a sampling and engagement platform for D2C brands, on Tuesday said it has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 44.4 crore) in funding led by Fireside Ventures.

Bengaluru-based enterprise tech startup Smytten on Tuesday said it has raised USD 1 million from Inflection point ventures and ONGC in a Series A round

Khatabook on Tuesday said it has raised USD 100 million (about Rs 741 crore) in funding round, led by Tribe Capital and Moore Strategic Ventures

Gaming startup FanPlay raised $1.2 million from Upsparks, Kunal Shah, Goodwater Capital, LetsVenture, Atrium Angels and angel groups.

Bengaluru and Delaware-based SaaS startup, B2Brain has raised $1 million from Ideaspring Capital and Arka Venture Labs.

Silicon Valley-based startup accelerator Y Combinator has invested $125,000 in Synth, an AI startup for knowledge workers as part of the Y-Combinator’s Summer 21 batch.

Manufacturing start-up Zetwerk on Monday said it has raised USD 150 million (about Rs 1,110 crore) in a Series E round led by D1 Capital, valuing the company at USD 1.33 billion

O’Be Cocktails: Alcoholic beverages startup O’Be Cocktails has raised Rs 3.5 crore or $0.47 million in an angel round led by First Cheque, Letsventure, Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Tracxn founder Abhishek Goyal, and Sprout Investments

Indiagold – a gold-focused digital alternative credit platform – on Friday said it will raise USD 12 million (about Rs 89 crore) in funding.

Game development company SuperGaming on Thursday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (about Rs 40.8 crore) in funding from Skycatcher, AET Fund (the venture arm of Akatsuki) and others.

B2B FMCG e-commerce startup Kirana247 has raised $1 million in its pre-Series A round led by large financial institutions and serial entrepreneurs.

Digital catalogue marketplace IsGoingOnline raised Rs 1.5 crore or $0.2 million from Artha Venture Fund, Unicorn India Ventures, SEA Fund, and Devdatt Shah.