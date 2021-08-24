Breathe Well-Being scoops up $5.5 million in Series A funding

Digital healthtech platform Breathe Well-being on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (around Rs 40 crore) in Series A round led by Accel. The round also saw participation from investors like General Catalyst, Scott Shleifer, Global MD, and Tiger Global, Breathe Well-being said in a statement. The company will invest the current fundraise to scale up the tech platform and team expansion, it added.









The Y Combinator-backed company started its operations in 2020 the and helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 diabetes, by using a personalised coach-driven approach.

“Our mission is to help 1 million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical and coaching academy, community protocols, and game design,” Breathe Well-being Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohan Verma said.

This fundraise will also help the company ramp up its hiring and marketing efforts, he added.

Also Read: BLive, Ather Energy partner to drive EV adoption at tourist places

“This investment feels as much personal as professional since Rohan’s pitch struck an immediate chord as diabetes reversal is a topic close to my heart. My mom suffers from type 2 diabetes for several years and although she has been managing her condition in a disciplined way, we were unable to find a sustainable and a holistic solution to reverse it. When we met the Breathe team, it instantly dawned upon us that this was a unique opportunity, built on the premise of high efficacy, patient love and deeply engaged community,” said Radhika Ananth, Vice President.

In May, the company said it had raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round, led by 3one4 Capital.