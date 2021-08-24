Connect with us

Breathe Well-Being scoops up $5.5 million in Series A funding

Funding News

Rakesh Jha
Digital healthtech platform Breathe Well-being on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5.5 million (around Rs 40 crore) in Series A round led by Accel. The round also saw participation from investors like General Catalyst, Scott Shleifer, Global MD, and Tiger Global, Breathe Well-being said in a statement. The company will invest the current fundraise to scale up the tech platform and team expansion, it added.




The Y Combinator-backed company started its operations in 2020 the and helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 diabetes, by using a personalised coach-driven approach.

“Our mission is to help 1 million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical and coaching academy, community protocols, and game design,” Breathe Well-being Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Rohan Verma said.

This fundraise will also help the company ramp up its hiring and marketing efforts, he added.

“This investment feels as much personal as professional since Rohan’s pitch struck an immediate chord as diabetes reversal is a topic close to my heart. My mom suffers from type 2 diabetes for several years and although she has been managing her condition in a disciplined way, we were unable to find a sustainable and a holistic solution to reverse it. When we met the Breathe team, it instantly dawned upon us that this was a unique opportunity, built on the premise of high efficacy, patient love and deeply engaged community,” said Radhika Ananth, Vice President.

In May, the company said it had raised $1 million in a pre-Series A round, led by 3one4 Capital.


