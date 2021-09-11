After remaining muted in the beginning of the month, the venture capital activity gained momentum in the second week of September. As many as 32 Indian startups raised over USD 315 million from Sep 5 to Sep 10. Logistics platform Delhivery leads the pack with an investment fo USD 76 million followed by overseas education platform Leap which mopped up $55 million in Series C round of funding. Home interiors startup HomeLane, which mopped up USD 50 million Series-E funding round.









Here is the weekly funding round of Indian startups for second week of September

HomeLane, India’s choice for on-time home interiors, announced a $50 million Series-E funding round, led by IIFL AMC’s Late Stage Tech Fund, OIJIF II (Oman India Joint Investment Fund) and Stride Ventures.

Agri-tech start-up Farmers Fresh Zone raised Rs 6 crore in pre-series A round through existing investors led by Indian Angel Network (IAN).

Ahead of its initial public offering, the Gurgaon-headquartered Delhivery has raised $76.4 million from Lee Fixel’s venture Capital firm Addition as part of a Series I round,

Nova Benefits, an employee wellness platform focused on corporate health insurance, secured USD 10 million in funding, led by Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and Bessemer Venture Partners.

Leap raised $55 million in Series C round of funding from Owl Ventures, Harvard Management Company, Jungle Ventures and Sequoia Capital India.

Biotech startup IimmunitoAI on Wednesday said it has raised USD 1 million (over Rs 7 crore) in a seed funding round led by early-stage venture capital fund pi Ventures.

CollegeDekho, a college admissions and education services platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 26.5 million (about Rs 200 crore) in an ongoing funding round.

Agritech startup InfyU Labs has raised Rs 1.8 crore in a seed round from IAN.

Bengaluru-based tech startup Neokred extended its seed round to raise an additional $500,000 in funding

Bengaluru-based socially distributed full-stack financial services platform, WeRize, on Wednesday announced that it has raised $8 million in Series A round

VAHDAM India, which sells premium tea and wellness products, has raised Rs 174 crore from investors including IIFL AMC’s private equity fund to expand its business globally and enter new categories.

Bangladesh-based business-to-business (B2B) commerce platform ShopUp, which merged with Bengaluru-based online fashion retailer Voonik in February 2020, has raised $75 million in a Series B round of funding

Gigforce, the tech-driven staffing startup with a focus on gig workers, Tuesday said it raised $3 million in pre-Series A round led by Endiya Partners

Bengaluru-based Fleek, a subscription management platform, has raised a seed funding of $1 million led by Axilor.

GoKwik – an e-commerce enablement company, on a mission to democratize the shopping experience and increase GMV realization for e-commerce businesses, has raised INR 40 crores ($5.5 Million) in Pre Series A round.

Interior-design startup Flipspaces raised USD 2 million (around Rs 14.6 crore) from investors to fund expansion and growth plans. In a pre-series-B round.

Bengaluru and Germany-based Zeotap, the next-gen customer data platform, has announced raising an $11 million extension to its Series C funding round.

Blockchain analytics start-up BitsCrunch raised Rs 5.5 crore in seed funding from a group of investors including technology firm Covalent, venture capital firms Double Peak and GenBlock Capital.

Pune based food ingredient start-up Proeon, has recently raised INR 17.5 Crores as seed capital.

COGOS Technologies Pvt. Ltd, the Bangalore based enterprise logistics company, Tuesday, announced that it has raised a total of USD 2 million in Pre-Series A funding.

Mumbai-based gaming platform GameEon Studios raised $320,000 funding from Mumbai Angels Network.

Healthcare logistics platform Biddano raised Rs 17 crore in a funding round led by Coinbase and social media firm Pinterest’s board member Gokul Rajaram

B2B cross-border sourcing and supply chain technology company Geniemode raised USD 2.25 million (about Rs 16.4 crore) in funding led by Info Edge Ventures.

Prolgae Spirulina raised $200K in a seed funding round from angel investor Vijayan.

D2C healthy food brand Anveshan raised Rs 3.67 crore in a seed round led by DSG Consumer Partners, along with Titan Capital and Anjali Bansal from Avaana Capital

Bengaluru-based foodtech startup GoodMylk raised $1 million in a seed round extension from a clutch of domestic and international angel investors.

Drone delivery startup TechEagle Innovations Pvt. Ltd raised $500,000 in seed funding led by India Accelerator,

Edtech startup Lido Learning raised USD 10 million (about Rs 73.4 crore) from Ronnie Screwvala’s Unilazer Ventures.

Fieldproxy, a no-code SaaS platform for improving productivity of field teams, today announced that it has raised 2 crores as part of its seed round.

Overseas education company Leap said it has secured $55 million in Series C funding, led by Owl Ventures.

We Founder Circle (WFC) – a start-up investment platform, in continuation to its mission to fund early-stage start-ups, has invested in Vidyakul, a Vernacular after-school e-learning platform.

Mumbai-based Coutloot, an offline to online (O2O) social commerce platform, has raised $8 million in a pre-series funding round led by venture capital firm Ameba Capital.

Bengaluru-headquartered luxury car rental startup Hype Luxury today announced in a statement it has raised an undisclosed amount in Pre-Series A funding

Dukaan, a retail platform that helps entrepreneurs to set up online store, raised USD 11 million (about Rs 80.3 crore) in funding led by 640 Oxford Ventures.

India and the US-based global media SaaS technology company Amagi Saturday said it raised over $100 million in funding.

Chennai-based tech firm ZohoZoho on Tuesday said it has invested Rs 35 crore in homegrown MRI tech startup Voxelgrids

Boston-based deeptech startup Trillbit ,with an office in Bengaluru, has raised $1.5 million in its seed fund round