Edtech platform CollegeDekho raises $26.5 mn in series B funding

CollegeDekho, a college admissions and education services platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 26.5 million (about Rs 200 crore) in an ongoing funding round, led by Winter Capital Partners, ETS Strategic Capital and Calega. Existing investors, Man Capital and Rajeev Chaba also participated in the series B round, a statement said.









The company had last raised USD 8 million in May 2019. ETS Strategic Capital is the private equity investment arm of ETS, creator of TOEFL and GRE tests. The company plans to use the proceeds of the funding to further improve its offerings for students and colleges, increase its investment in product and technology, expand internationally and “grow new verticals like Ed-Fin-Tech and Student Accommodation”, the statement said.

CollegeDekho operates a Common Application Form (CAF) platform that enables students to apply to multiple colleges with a single click. For studying abroad, CollegeDekho offers a range of services across profile building, test preparation, application assistance, university selection and visa assistance. The tremendous response we are seeing from students, parents and colleges continues to energise us to build world class products and services for them.

All of this would not have been possible without the passion and commitment of the CollegeDekho family,” Ruchir Arora, founder and CEO of CollegeDekho, said. He added that with this fund raise, the company plans to invest in making “its products and services even more lovable for our students and colleges, as well as expand into new geographies and business verticals”. This series B funding round has been advised by IBIS Capital and Cilix Capital.