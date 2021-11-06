The venture funding into Indian startups remained muted on account of festivities in the first week of November. A total of 10 startups raised around USD 121 million with Grocery delivery app Zepto and Neobank Fi sharing major share of the total investment. Apart from venture funding, for prominent names from startup ecosystem- Nykaa, Paytm, Fino Payments Bank and Policybazaar-have lined up IPOs in the first week of the month.

Here is the quick recap of all the key deals from this week (Nov 01- Nov 05)

Big Deals

Zepto has raised $60 million in an early stage funding from investors like Glade Brook, Nexus, Lachy Groom, Y Combinator and Global Founders Capital.

Neobank Fi has raised USD 50 million in its latest funding round at a valuation of USD 315 million.

Other deals

Pet food brand Dogsee Chew bagged USD 7 million from Sixth Sense Ventures.

Social commerce startup Kiko Live raised $1 million led by SOSV.

Backpacker hostel chain The Hosteller raised USD 1 million led by FAO ventures and CA Holding LLP.

Nabventures Fund, a venture capital fund started by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard), led a Rs 15-crore funding round for rural-economy focused technology platform Vilcart Solutions.

Ruptok﻿, a fintech platform for gold loans, raised Rs 16 crore from Manuvel Malabar Jewellers, and HNIs.

Wallmantra, D2C startup, has raised an undisclosed amount of financing from Velocity.in – India’s largest revenue-based financer.

Key acquisitions

Coinbase, one of world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced its first startup acquisition in India.

Unacademy on Wednesday announced that it has acquired of ﻿Swiflearn﻿, an online platform providing live face-to-face online tuitions for CBSE and ICSE students.

US-based Create Music Group on Wednesday said it has acquired Nirvana Digital, one of the largest YouTube Enterprise partners in India