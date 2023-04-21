Log9 commissions country’s first commercial Li-ion cell manufacturing line

Battery technology startup Log9 Materials on Friday inaugurated the country’s first lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.









The company launched the commercial Li-ion cell production facility at its campus in Jakkur, Bengaluru. The plant has an initial capacity of 50 MWh. “Our cells are designed from the ground-up in India, for India; to suit Indian operating conditions, climate, and customers, and are hence going to play a crucial role in making India self-reliant while helping the nation realise its ambitious electric mobility vision,” Log9 Materials Co-Founder & CEO Akshay Singhal said in a statement.

The company has deployed almost 3,000 batteries in EVs which have covered around 5.5 million kilometres, he added. The firm has also expanded its footprints in more than 20 cities across the country, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai etc, Singhal said. Log9 materials has also launched its indigenously developed battery management system (BMS) incorporated with power control mechanisms and SoX algorithms to ensure high safety and reliability for high-power applications. The company also launched its academic engagement programme named Log9 Rise, centred around supporting the talent pool creation in the country in battery technologies.