New Relic announced a collaboration with Carta and Zendesk to expand access to its startups program to empower early-stage engineering teams with access to the same tools used by world-class organizations. This collaboration accelerates New Relic’s goal to democratize access to observability so that all engineering teams can monitor, debug, and optimize their entire stack to deliver better customer experiences.

New Relic for Startups launched in 2021 with the goal to give every engineer at startups the tools to deliver software with confidence without compromising vendor choices due to cost or engineering constraints. The program has rapidly grown to include hundreds of early-stage startups across every industry, from finance and media to gaming and retail. New Relic for Startups customers include companies like Fello, India’s first game-based savings app that’s on a mission to improve financial literacy for Millennials and Gen-Zs in India. Founded in late 2020, Fello is merging the world of gaming and finance to help its customers save, play and grow their money. Fello is backed by Entrepreneur First and trusted by CIIE.Co of IIM-Ahmedabad.









“New Relic has been very insightful for our business,” said Shourya Lala CTO and co-founder of Fello. “The platform was easy to integrate with our tech stack and enabled us to make informed, data-driven decisions as we grow and scale.”

To expand the reach of the program, Carta and Zendesk have collaborated with New Relic for Startups to provide best-in-class platforms to scale both engineering and business practices to the next generation of founders. This includes making the New Relic observability platform accessible to fast-growing startups that are currently using Carta or Zendesk tools. In addition, companies in the New Relic for Startups program have greater access to tools and resources provided by Carta and Zendesk.

“Startups are the lifeblood of the Indian tech industry. They inspire us all with their creative ideas and entrepreneurial spirit, however access to powerful tooling can be cost prohibitive for businesses trying to get off the ground,” said New Relic General Manager Enterprise Business India, Vidhur Bhagat. “Every startup and every engineer deserves access to observability, and broadening of the New Relic for Startups program means that even early-stage startups can access a world-class observability platform to build and scale their business.”

“The Carta startup program is designed to help founders scale and make software buying decisions easier. We’re thrilled to partner with New Relic for Startups to provide our founders with a world-class observability platform to monitor their entire technology stack,” said Carta Head of Strategy and Tech Partnerships, Marisabel Agosto.

“We at Zendesk are excited to partner with the New Relic team,” said Zendesk for Startups Partnership Manager, Adam O’Donnell. “We have thousands of startups apply for our program each year, and we try to help them grow by offering deals from other great companies. We believe New Relic will help our founders ship better software faster by monitoring and debugging their stack accurately.”

Startups can apply for New Relic for Startups directly through New Relic, or by visiting Carta startup stack or Zendesk dealbook. To qualify for New Relic for Startups, startups must be seed to pre-series B in the financing, less than 10 years old, not a current New Relic customer, and have fewer than 100 employees.

New Relic empowers engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, and running great software. New Relic delivers the only unified data platform that empowers engineers to get all telemetry—metrics, events, logs, and traces—paired with powerful full-stack analysis tools to help engineers do their best work with data, not opinions. Delivered through the industry’s first usage-based consumption pricing that’s intuitive and predictable, New Relic gives engineers more value for the money by helping improve planning cycle times, change failure rates, release frequency, and mean time to resolution.