Luke Coutinho and his team of experts divided to create an honest wellness market. Thus, on 7th October 2021, You Care Lifestyle, was created.

In the first year, You Care Lifestyle achieved a lot of milestones. They saw a 35 per cent return audience, which is growing month to month, with their top selling category being nutrition. Their most popular searches are oats, sattu & honey. To invite health-conscious consumers to celebrate with them, they are offering up to 60 per cent off for the first time for the entire month of October.

Currently, their wellness market receives more than 3500 visitors per day, and this number is expected to continue to increase substantially. Apart from that, more than 250 ethical brands are happily connected with them. The core message by the firm’s founder Luke has already been viewed by over 1.4 million people.

In future, the company intends to work towards their vision to ensure they only offer products that are clean, safe, non-GMO, honest, authentic, and free of harmful chemicals. Through their platform, they aim to create a healthy, ethical, and sustainable food chain across India and worldwide, and at the same time, support India’s farmers, vendors, and ethical producers.

In the next year, they hope to expand their assortment, opening retail experience centres, and collaborate with even more ethical brands.