Zaggle, a profitable SaaS FinTech company and a pioneer in digitizing business spends, received the ‘Upcoming Unicorn Award’ at the Indian Startup Festival (ISF 2022) in Bengaluru. This was to recognize Zaggle’s journey and the grit of Founder & Chairman Raj N. and MD & CEO Avinash Godkhindi for building a robust and sustainable business to become a leader in spend management in India.

“We are honoured and privileged to be recognised at the Indian Startup Festival. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the Zagglers who have been relentlessly working to build state-of-the-art innovative solutions to help automate and empower businesses to increase efficiency, transparency and productivity which would eventually help us to achieve the goal of becoming the Global Digital Bank. This prestigious award is a testament to Zaggle’s accomplishments and contributions to the SaaS FinTech industry,” said Raj N, Founder and Chairman, Zaggle.









Zaggle was one of the chosen companies to be felicitated at the ISF 2022. Open, Zerodha, Groww, Simplilearn, MoEngage were a few of the other recognized companies at the festival.

The India Startup Festival is on a mission to redefine the startup revolution by supporting entrepreneurs and creating a strong startup ecosystem to help them realise their full potential. Inspired by the life of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of our Nation, who worked tirelessly to make India self-sustainable throughout his life, the ISF’s inaugural edition took place on October 1 and 2, 2022, at Sathya Sai Grama in Muddenahalli, Bengaluru.

“It is indeed a proud moment for all of us at Zaggle to have been recognized at ISF 2022. Innovation is at the heart of everything we do and we continue to strive for providing innovative support to organizations. This award validates Zaggle’s journey and inspires us to move beyond the boundaries and bring in innovation in the SaaS FinTech world while also enhancing customer experience,” said Avinash Godkhindi, MD & CEO, Zaggle.

Zaggle has had a phenomenal growth journey with consistent expansion in its product line. It recently launched Zoyer to modernise business payments for enterprises and SMEs. Besides, the company announced its partnership with RazorpayX Payroll to provide businesses with Flexible Benefits Program further to enable corporates to manage all employee tax benefits and perks on a single dashboard, automating the entire process. It also launched a key fob called the ZaKey, ON-THE-GO Key Fob in partnership with YES BANK on the RuPay network, powered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Zaggle is a profitable SaaS FinTech company that is digitizing business spends to drive growth and unlock value through innovative and automated workflows. Zaggle was founded by Raj. N, a serial entrepreneur and an active angel investor with a vision to become a global digital bank. The company began its journey in 2011 with the vision of developing a digital ecosystem that would connect corporations and their users with partner merchants through its innovative FinTech solutions. Since its inception, Zaggle has been working on evolving technologies that have helped the company to develop relevant solutions and platforms that are in raging demand in contemporary times.