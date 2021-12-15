India’s leading dairy tech startup, Stellapps has entered into a five year partnership with Trouw Nutrition, the animal nutrition division of Nutreco. Stellapps currently reaches out to 2.8 million farmers in 36,000 villages in India with its technology. With this partnership, Trouw Nutrition products will impact its entire customer base.









Ranjith Mukundan, Stellapps Co-founder and CEO, says they are thrilled to work with Nutreco and its animal nutrition division Trouw Nutrition. “This partnership will allow us to provide international quality cattle nutrition solutions to smallholder farmers in a retail fashion. We are confident that Trouw Nutrition products with its proven record will improve animal productivity, animal health & milk quality and as a result help boost smallholder farmer income significantly.”

Saskia Korink, Trouw Nutrition CEO, says the new Stellapps end-to-end digitised model is a game changer for Indian dairy farmers, and it is a shining example of innovation within our sector, helping us move towards feeding the future sustainably. “By partnering with Stellapps we can expand our reach in India and offer our premix and toxin binder solutions to help to increase milk quality and yield for dairy farmers. I am thrilled that Trouw Nutrition will play an important role in supporting Stellapps’ customers by providing its nutritional health solutions.”

“I have been feeding Trouw Min to my cows since February 2021”, says Sanjay Yadav, a farmer from Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh, India. He has noticed immense improvement in the quality of the milk and health of his cows since he started using the Trouw Nutrition product. “Milk fat and SNF has improved, my cows are healthy and their coats have a good sheen.The fertility of my cows have significantly improved leading to better farm economics.”

With this partnership, both parties will work together building a strong advisory system to ensure small-holding dairy farmers in India increase productivity and profitability, which in return would scale farmer income. This is an important factor at a time when the Indian government is pursuing the target of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 – this announcement will accelerate this goal. India is the world’s largest dairy market; approximately 570 million litres of milk is produced daily, and recent research indicates that the country’s dairy market is set to increase by 6% between 2021 and 2026.

Stellapps is a farm to consumer dairy digitization service provider, improving productivity, quality and ensuring end-to-end traceability across the dairy supply chain. Over 2.8 million smallholder farmers using Stellapps’ technology will now gain access to Trouw Nutrition’s high quality feed products, including premixes and feed additives to support animal health, productivity, and milk yield. The partnership commits both parties to a close cooperation, sharing one purpose to find innovative ways of Feeding the Future, Nutreco’s purpose.

Also Read: Uni closes USD 70 million Series A funding led by General Catalyst

In addition to high quality feed products, Stellapps’ will benefit from Trouw Nutrition’s 90 years of experience; innovative tools and farm management expertise. The partnership follows a successful 10-month pilot with 5,500 farmers across Uttar Pradesh and Kolar, Karnataka which saw the use of Trouw Nutrition products, alongside mentoring and training, and resulted in an improvement on farm outputs such as milk yield and profitability.