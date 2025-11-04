LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

More in Business
-
Defence
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
In a first for India’s defense sector, deep-tech drone pioneer Zuppa and industrial 3D printing leader...
-
EICMA
BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026
BMW Motorrad has lifted the wraps off the production-ready F 450 GS, its much-awaited entry-level adventure...
-
Motorcycles
TVS-Owned Norton Motorcycles to Unveil Four New Bikes at EICMA 2025, India Launch Set for April 2026
British superbike brand Norton Motorcycles, owned by TVS Motor Company, is gearing up for a major...
-
News
MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown
Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has once again demonstrated her transformative approach to giving. Howard University, one...
-
Fintech
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
WinZO, one of India’s digital entertainment platforms, has taken a bold leap into financial services. The...
-
Motorcycles
Kawasaki KLE500 Returns After 18 Years With Big Adventure Aspirations: India Launch Expected in 2026
Kawasaki has officially announced the return of the iconic KLE500 after a long hiatus of nearly...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Experts Warn: ChatGPT Atlas May Expose Users to Data Theft and Malware Risks
OpenAI’s newly launched ChatGPT Atlas browser is already under intense scrutiny from cybersecurity experts, who warn...
-
Auto
Toyota Revives the Land Cruiser FJ: Compact 4WD Icon Returns with 2.7-Litre Petrol Engine
Toyota has officially unveiled the all-new Land Cruiser FJ for international markets, reintroducing one of its...
-
Artificial Intelligence
Meta Cuts 600 Roles in Superintelligence Labs Amid Major AI Reorganization
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has announced the layoff of around 600 employees from its Superintelligence Labs...
-
Digital Infrastructure
Sify Infinit Files ₹3,700 Crore IPO, India’s First-Ever Data Center Public Offering
India is set to witness a major milestone in its digital infrastructure journey. Sify Infinit Spaces...