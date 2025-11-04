LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital, a Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has launched SynapseSync, a next-generation conversion tracking platform under its DataQuark vertical. Designed for the era of privacy-first marketing, SynapseSync helps brands achieve accurate, omnichannel, and compliant conversion tracking by unifying data across Meta, Google, and offline ecosystems.

By integrating Meta’s Conversion API (CAPI) and Google’s Enhanced Conversions (EC) into a single, secure on-premise system, SynapseSync ensures that every customer interaction—whether online, in-app, or in-store—is captured, unified, and fed back to advertising platforms in real time.

Bridging the Data Divide in a Privacy-First World

As global privacy regulations and fragmented customer journeys continue to challenge marketers, LS Digital has positioned SynapseSync as the antidote to signal loss and AI blind spots in advertising systems.

“The future of digital marketing is no longer about maximizing spend; it is about maximizing the quality and utility of your data,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. “SynapseSync moves enterprises beyond fragmented measurement, delivering a unified data stream that drives measurable business growth and profitability.”

Built for Accuracy, Speed, and Security

Key Features of SynapseSync include:

Privacy-First Architecture: Secure cloud deployment compliant with IT governance, VAPT, and InfoSec standards.

Omnichannel Conversion Coverage: Tracks every signal—from web, app, CRM, and even in-store transactions.

Signal Loop Integrity: Automatically syncs lead form data and backend systems to ensure accurate attribution.

Rapid Deployment: Plug-and-play setup ready in under three weeks—perfectly timed for high-volume campaign periods.

This closed-loop measurement framework ensures double-digit improvements in ROI, with brands typically seeing 25–30% lower Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) and 10–28% higher attributed conversions. SynapseSync’s verified data feedback enables faster ad learning, sharper targeting, and up to 3x Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

Empowering Marketers to Take Back Control

Vinay Tamboli, CEO of DataQuark, emphasized the platform’s relevance in today’s complex data environment: “Marketers today are flying blind because traditional browser-based pixels can no longer capture the full picture. SynapseSync provides a fortified, secure foundation that complies with privacy laws while transforming first-party data into a powerful, automated asset.”

As India enters a DPDP-compliant landscape, fragmented, third-party integrations are rapidly becoming obsolete. SynapseSync enables brands to secure their first-party data, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock new levels of marketing performance across industries like BFSI, retail, and FMCG.

Driving the Future of Digital Business Transformation

SynapseSync is more than a tracking tool—it’s the strategic backbone of data-driven marketing in a privacy-first economy. As brands gear up for the festive season, LS Digital’s latest innovation ensures they can connect every touchpoint, measure every outcome, and convert insights into growth—safely and intelligently.