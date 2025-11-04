Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

Business

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

LS Digital, a Digital Business Transformation (DBT) company, has launched SynapseSync, a next-generation conversion tracking platform under its DataQuark vertical. Designed for the era of privacy-first marketing, SynapseSync helps brands achieve accurate, omnichannel, and compliant conversion tracking by unifying data across Meta, Google, and offline ecosystems.

By integrating Meta’s Conversion API (CAPI) and Google’s Enhanced Conversions (EC) into a single, secure on-premise system, SynapseSync ensures that every customer interaction—whether online, in-app, or in-store—is captured, unified, and fed back to advertising platforms in real time.

Bridging the Data Divide in a Privacy-First World

As global privacy regulations and fragmented customer journeys continue to challenge marketers, LS Digital has positioned SynapseSync as the antidote to signal loss and AI blind spots in advertising systems.

“The future of digital marketing is no longer about maximizing spend; it is about maximizing the quality and utility of your data,” said Prasad Shejale, Founder and CEO of LS Digital. “SynapseSync moves enterprises beyond fragmented measurement, delivering a unified data stream that drives measurable business growth and profitability.”

SynapseSync360 by LS Digital

SynapseSync360 by LS Digital

Built for Accuracy, Speed, and Security

Key Features of SynapseSync include:

  • Privacy-First Architecture: Secure cloud deployment compliant with IT governance, VAPT, and InfoSec standards.

  • Omnichannel Conversion Coverage: Tracks every signal—from web, app, CRM, and even in-store transactions.

  • Signal Loop Integrity: Automatically syncs lead form data and backend systems to ensure accurate attribution.

  • Rapid Deployment: Plug-and-play setup ready in under three weeks—perfectly timed for high-volume campaign periods.

This closed-loop measurement framework ensures double-digit improvements in ROI, with brands typically seeing 25–30% lower Customer Acquisition Costs (CAC) and 10–28% higher attributed conversions. SynapseSync’s verified data feedback enables faster ad learning, sharper targeting, and up to 3x Return on Ad Spend (ROAS).

Empowering Marketers to Take Back Control

Vinay Tamboli, CEO of DataQuark, emphasized the platform’s relevance in today’s complex data environment: “Marketers today are flying blind because traditional browser-based pixels can no longer capture the full picture. SynapseSync provides a fortified, secure foundation that complies with privacy laws while transforming first-party data into a powerful, automated asset.”

As India enters a DPDP-compliant landscape, fragmented, third-party integrations are rapidly becoming obsolete. SynapseSync enables brands to secure their first-party data, ensure regulatory compliance, and unlock new levels of marketing performance across industries like BFSI, retail, and FMCG.

Driving the Future of Digital Business Transformation

SynapseSync is more than a tracking tool—it’s the strategic backbone of data-driven marketing in a privacy-first economy. As brands gear up for the festive season, LS Digital’s latest innovation ensures they can connect every touchpoint, measure every outcome, and convert insights into growth—safely and intelligently.

  • LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
  • SynapseSync360 by LS Digital
  • LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
  • SynapseSync360 by LS Digital

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Business

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown

MacKenzie Scott Donates $80 Million to Howard University Amid Federal Shutdown
By November 4, 2025
Hollywood Mourns Diane Ladd Dies at 89 Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter Laura Dern's Mother

Hollywood Mourns: Diane Ladd Dies at 89, Just Three Months After Husband Robert Hunter
By November 4, 2025
Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal

Taylor Sheridan Leaves Paramount for Mega NBCUniversal Deal
By October 28, 2025
‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film

‘Star Wars’ Fans Demand Revival of Cancelled ‘Kylo Ren Redemption’ Film
By October 27, 2025
LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era

LS Digital Unveils SynapseSync to Redefine Performance Marketing in a Privacy-First Era
By November 4, 2025
India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units

India’s Defense Tech Gets a New Wing: Zuppa and Divide By Zero Unveil Mobile Drone Fabrication Units
By November 4, 2025
BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025 Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026

BMW F 450 GS Revealed Ahead of EICMA 2025: Made-in-India Adventure Bike to Launch in 2026
By November 4, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”

ChatGPT Down Again? Users Worldwide Report Major Outage While OpenAI Says “All Good”
By October 27, 2025
WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2

WinZO Rolls Out ZO Gold: Digital Gold Investments Start at Just ₹2
By October 27, 2025
Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration

Beyond Next Ventures Invests in AI Startup FinalLayer to Power the Future of Human–AI Collaboration
By October 27, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Bra Comfort First, Care Always Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being

Comfort First, Care Always: Krvvy Inspires Women to Rethink Lingerie for Breast Well-Being
By October 27, 2025
‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return Demi Moore Billy Bob Thornton Taylor Sheridan

Paramount

‘Landman’ Season 2 Drops Explosive Trailer Ahead of November Return
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet

E! News

Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing

Hip Hop/ Rap

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sentenced to Over Four Years in Prison After Explosive Hearing
To Top
Loading...