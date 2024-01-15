Liminal, a leading provider of institutional-grade digital asset custody solutions, has announced a groundbreaking integration with the Telos Network, marking a significant stride in fortifying the security and efficiency of asset management on the Telos blockchain. Recognizing the pivotal role of blockchain infrastructure in secure custody, Liminal’s move aligns with the surging demand for alternative blockchain ecosystems and heightened community engagement, emphasizing interoperability as a fundamental integration parameter for custody platforms.









In a statement about the integration, Manhar Garegrat, Country Head- India & Global Partnerships at Liminal, expressed his enthusiasm, emphasizing the strategic importance of Telos in Liminal’s multi-chain ecosystem. “The addition of Telos into Liminal custody’s infrastructure is a significant step towards growing the web3 ecosystem together. Telos’ zero-downtime record since launch, high transaction throughput, and focus on Zero Knowledge technology make it a compelling platform for web3 adoption. We are excited to empower projects building on Telos as they leverage Liminal’s robust security, compliance, regulated custody, process automations, and integrations to grow their business on Telos.”

Sukesh Tedla, Director of Liquidity & Exchanges at Telos Network, expressed mutual excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to find a like-minded partner in Liminal. The combined strength of both the brands will not only enhance the digital asset experience for users but also create a highly secure ecosystem for fostering innovation in digital asset custody services. We are committed to creating more synergies with Liminal in the near future.”

The integration introduces Telos, a third-generation blockchain platform, into Liminal’s custody and wallet infrastructure. This empowers secure custody, policy-led workflows, multi-party wallet governance, and comprehensive compliance monitoring for protocols and institutions operating on the Telos Network.

Key Features of Liminal’s Integration with Telos Network:

1. Secure and Efficient Treasury Management: Liminal Custody’s robust MPC and Multisig-powered wallet infrastructure ensures unparalleled security for Telos-supported assets. This architecture guarantees that every transaction adheres to stringent security protocols and multi-party authorization requirements, offering granular control over asset management.

2. Policy-Driven Automation for Optimal Efficiency: Liminal’s automation workflows streamline Telos asset management processes. Users can define policy-based transaction processing rules to automate routine tasks, reduce operational overhead, and enhance overall efficiency, aligning with specific risk tolerances and regulatory requirements.

3. Vigilant Risk and Compliance Monitoring: Liminal Custody’s comprehensive risk and compliance monitoring tools mitigate potential risks and ensure regulatory compliance. The platform continuously monitors wallets and transactions for anomalies or potential violations, enabling users to take immediate action to protect their funds and adhere to regulatory standards.

4. Seamless Integration with Telos and DApp Ecosystem: Liminal’s MMI and Wallet Connect integration provide seamless access to a wide range of native Telos and mainstream decentralized applications (DApps). This integration empowers users to capitalize on their Telos asset holdings by accessing a diverse array of DeFi protocols.

As Liminal pioneers the integration of Telos Network into its custody and wallet infrastructure, the collaboration promises not only enhanced security but also a robust foundation for innovation in digital asset custody services. This strategic move solidifies Liminal’s commitment to shaping the future of secure digital asset management in the evolving landscape of blockchain technology.