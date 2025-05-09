Players Riot Over Fortnite Star Wars Season Battle Pass

First off, Who? – The new Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 Battle Pass may easily be one of the worst Battle Passes ever because of the mashups and the main execution. See, in this Fortnite Star Wars battle pass, we have mashups (A character from one franchise and one character from Fortnite will be mashed together to create an entirely different persona). The two mashups are Apprentice Evie ( Jedi Padawan/ Sith Apprentice + Evie, a character from a Chapter 3 Battle Pass) and Wookie Team Leader (Chewbanca + Cuddle Team Leader). One of the characters proved successful, while the other failed. Apprentice Evie is an example of a good mashup.

The player base liked her because she wasn’t based on a specific character. Evie is “a” padawan/apprentice, not based on someone like Luke Skywalker or Darth Maul. However, Wookie Team Leader is based on Chewbacca and his race, Wookie. Now you must be thinking,

“This guy said that because Apprentice Evie is not based on a single character, that made her successful, but then he said Wookie Team Leader is based on Chewbacca “, and” his race Wookie, so doesn’t that mean she is based on the race Wookie?”

That was one reason, but another is that Apprentice Evie was made like a padawan or an apprentice would appear in films and shows. The Wookie Team Leader, by her looks, made fun of the Wookies because the way she was made doesn’t match the live-action or animated Wookies we have known and loved. It makes fun of Chewie, and I know that if he existed, he would not be happy.

Player Base R ioting: Not Just M ashups, Disney Originals Caused It

Now we move on to the Disney original that pissed off the player base. Poe Dameron was the character who rose in hate and anger for this Fortnite Star Wars Battle Pass. The player base felt that he was more of a letdown than anything because if you inspect the live events timetable at the start of the trailer, you can see that it follows the order of the eras in the Star Wars films. This means we could have got skins from any era in Star Wars films. The player base has been begging for a customisable Mandalorian skin or C-3PO, but we had to get Poe Dameron.

Then there is Emperor Palpatine. Now, the character is not the problem, but his physics. I was playing a match with Emperor Palpatine equipped, and I noticed I was being hit more than usual, so I went into a private game and tested. It turns out his hitbox is bigger than usual skins, which means when you equip the skin, you can take more damage because you are a bigger target. I hope Epic Games patches this so I can be the evil Emperor and obliterate my enemies.

Where Are The Lighsabers?

Since the first-ever Star Wars collaboration, players have been begging for customisable lightsaber pickaxes. Scratch that, players would be happy with normal lightsaber pickaxes. Time and time again, every time a new Star Wars skin drops, we hope that it will come with a lightsaber pickaxe, but it never does. When we finally thought it would come, this Battle Pass, nope. We keep getting weird pickaxes that no one has ever seen in the films or shows. Please, Epic, end this problem.

These are all the reasons that the new Fortnite Star Wars Battle Pass has not been popular in the player base. I hope we see changes in future seasons. Till then!