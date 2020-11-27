India’s first IoT enabled smart baggage trolleys at Hyderabad International Airport

Flyers can now experience India’s first Internet of Things (IoT) enabled smart baggage trolleys at the Hyderabad International Airport. This is the first airport in India to deploy IoT for tracking and maintaining the availability of bagage trolleys for passengers in real time across the airport.









The GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL), in a statement, said trolley management and replenishment will be based on the requirement at various areas across the airport enhancing efficiency and passenger experience while making way for smooth operations. “There are two critical zones where availability of trolleys for passengers is vital – Departures Ramp and Baggage Belts at the Arrivals,” it said. “This technology helps the operations team track the availability of the numbers of trolleys at different areas in the airport and plan with real-time dashboards to ensure that the passengers can avail the trolleys at the right time and place.”

After the successful marquee projects like domestic and international e-boarding and Face Recognition trials, SGK Kishore, ED South & Chief Innovation Officer GMR Airports, said they are revolutionizing the way baggage trolleys are managed with the adoption of IoT as a smart and intelligent solution to help enhance passenger experience and also enable smooth operations and inventory management. He pointed out that Smart Baggage Trolleys is one of the many initiatives as of the airport’s digital excellence transformation and journey.

Under the Airport Baggage Trolley Project, about 3,000 baggage trolleys have been enabled with IoT technology with the LoRa (Long Range) platform. GMR said this technology will help reduce the waiting time of passengers for baggage trolleys, which could be substantial and ensure sufficient availability of trolleys in real time.