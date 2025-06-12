KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

Connect with us

Livestreaming giants join forces to deliver premium creator-driven content and elevate real-time entertainment
In a move that sets the future of livestream entertainment, KICK, one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming platforms, has announced an exclusive content partnership with digital collective One True King (OTK). The partnership marks the official launch of KICK Studios, a next-generation production hub designed to empower streamers with top-tier tools, marketing support, and platform expertise.

This creator-first collaboration will roll out a slate of premium, livestreamed events featuring OTK’s fan-favorite personalities and a broad mix of gaming, lifestyle, and IRL (in real life) content. The initiative aims to fuse authenticity with high production value, raising the bar for community-driven entertainment.

First Event Drops June 13

Kicking things off is a flagship livestream event on Friday, June 13 at 8 PM ET, hosted live from Austin, Texas. Headlining the event are some of the internet’s most-watched names, including Asmongold, ExtraEmily, EsfandTV, Sodapoppin, and Cyr—streaming exclusively at kick.com/otk. This premiere will give fans a glimpse into the kind of real-time chaos, comedy, and camaraderie that defines both KICK and OTK’s ethos.



Enter KICK Studios: The Future of Creator Content

With over 57 million active users and 4 billion hours watched since its 2022 launch, KICK has emerged as a serious contender in the streaming wars—largely due to its 95/5 revenue split, which offers creators the best earnings model in the industry.

Now, with the debut of KICK Studios, creators of all sizes will have access to professional-grade support, enabling them to turn their original show ideas into fully realized livestream experiences. According to KICK CMO Akhil Sarin, the goal is simple: “Authentic in-real-time content, organic must-see moments for viewers, and undeniable growth for creators—that’s the future.”

Drake Teases New Solo Album During Kick Livestream With Adin Ross

“Let OTK Be OTK”

The partnership resonates strongly with OTK’s vision of creator freedom and unfiltered community engagement. “When KICK explained the vision behind their new studio project, we knew this was exactly what we were looking for,” said OTK CEO Tips Out. “This is about letting OTK be OTK—hair down and all.”

With a global following of over 38 million and millions of watch hours clocked each month, OTK has become synonymous with authenticity, humor, and elite gaming content. Their collaborations and high-energy streams have helped set trends across the gaming and IRL content spectrum.

As the battle for viewer attention intensifies, the KICK–OTK alliance with One True King can reshape what interactive content can look like in 2025 and beyond—not just for fans, but for creators who want more control, more visibility, and more value.


