Playtoome, a live entertainment platform, has successfully hosted over 8,000 artists on its platform and is recording its userbase growing at the 10x rate. Earlier this financial year the brand announced reaching a milestone of 2,000 artists. Within a span of one quarter, the platform has quadrupled the number. It aims at providing exposure to over 500K artists by 2022 fiscal end and entertain over 10m viewers.









Keerthivasam Subramanian, Founder and CEO, Playtoome, said there are still multiple platforms for artists to present their talent, but not enough options to earn a considerable income through them. “In a scenario like this, the pandemic hits and closes the handful of live entertainment options. This is probably the time when Playtoome exhibited its relevance the most. We are glad to have been able to support talented performing artists in India, and also provide audiences with quality content and live entertainment experience.”

Playtoome has been founded with the very idea of providing performance opportunities to hidden artistes, and live entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities received an overwhelming response owing to the lockdown, and spreading awarenss.

The platform allows a viewer to watch the performance by his or her favorite artiste by paying a minimal fee to enter the show on Playtoome. Viewers get an array of artists and shows to choose from including instrumental, ghazal, classical dance performances etc. The platform has enabled over 2500+ live performances since its inception.

Playtoome, established in 2016 in Bengaluru/Singapore, is a live entertainment platform which connects artists with their fans irrespective of boundaries. There aren’t many live performances entertainment options for tier 2 and tier 3 cities. With the digital era taking over, there is a good scope for performing artists to get the much due acknowledgement from their audience and widen their reach in the most convenient manner. The space is now being explored by Playtoome.