SG Analytics, the market leader in research and data analytics services, has appointed Kulwinder Singh as the firm’s Chief Marketing Officer. As the CMO, he will be leading the company’s brand management, digital marketing, public relations and employer branding initiatives.









Kulwinder has more than 20 years of experience in senior marketing, communication and brand management roles. Previously, Kulwinder was associated with Cadila Pharma, one of India’s leading pharmaceutical companies, where he chaired the position of Chief Communication Officer. While he was responsible for the digital marketing and communication strategy, he also led the human resource function at Cadila for a year. Kulwinder has held marketing, brand management and communication management roles at reputed companies including Edifecs, Synechron, VenSat and Tech Mahindra.

Sushant Gupta, Founder and CEO, SG Analytics, said he is very excited to welcome Kulwinder to the team. “It’s because of SG Analytics’ position as a leader in the research and data analytics space that we are able to continuously attract top-caliber talent across all functions from sales and marketing to technology, and from innovation to customer experience,” he said. “Kulwinder’s experience in building powerful brands and driving our digital marketing efforts will be invaluable to SG Analytics as we accelerate our growth strategy.”

Kulwinder Singh, CMO, SG Analytics, said he is extremely excited to join SG Analytics – a people first community with a fantastic management team and a great vision. “My experience in developing strategic brand and marketing programs over the last 10 years makes my role as the Chief Marketing Officer at SGA, easy to assume.”

Kulwinder’s appointment is the latest development in a landmark year for SG Analytics wherein the company grew phenomenally and strengthened its leadership team. SG Analystics conducted two major hiring drives during the pandemic to onboard talented professionals, when many companies were laying off their staff. In addition to this, the firm recently announced a company-wide profit share plan for all its employees, reflecting a unique employee-oriented approach. The new appointment follows the rigorous hiring plans announced by SG Analytics previously.